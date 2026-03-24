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AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González.

We turn now to “The Boss” — that’s right, Bruce Springsteen. On Monday night, he made a surprise appearance at Democracy Now!’s 30th anniversary celebration at the historic Riverside Church to sing his new song, “The Streets of Minneapolis.”

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Hello! Happy anniversary, Democracy Now! Happy anniversary, Amy! It’s so wonderful to be here. And happy birthday, Patti! You’re welcome.

Past winter, the federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. They picked the wrong city, because the power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis was an inspiration to the entire country. Their strength and their commitment told us that this is still America, and the reactionary nightmare and the invasion of an American city will not stand. Their strength gave us hope. They gave us courage. And for those who gave their lives — Renee Good, mother of three, brutally murdered, Alex Pretti, VA nurse, executed, shot in the back by ICE in the street and left to die — their bravery, their sacrifice and their names will not be forgotten.

This is “Streets of Minneapolis.”

[singing] Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

'Neath an occupier's boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringin’ through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

Two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home, they killed and roamed

In the winter of '26

We'll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow dead

Their claim was self-defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

Oh, Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown, my friend

You’ll be questioned or deported on sight

And in our chants of ”ICE out now”

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

Oh, Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home, they killed and roamed

In the winter of '26

We'll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

AMY GOODMAN: Bruce. Bruce. Bruce. Bruce, you’re taking this on the road across the country, beginning in Minneapolis. Tell us about the tour.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Not much to tell. Starting in Minneapolis, then going on to Portland and Los Angeles, of course, to other cities where they had to deal with ICE, ICE’s terror. And then we’re going to end up in Washington, D.C., and with a few words to say in front of the White House.

AMY GOODMAN: And you’re saying where ICE is present. Does that mean you’re taking it to airports now?

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: I’ve been in plenty of them. Probably so, you know.

AMY GOODMAN: One other question. I mean, “41 Bullets,” “The Streets of Minneapolis.” Now you just made news again this morning, the ACLU launching a national ad campaign featuring your “Born in the U.S.A.,” highlighting the landmark birthright citizenship Supreme Court case that they’re going to be arguing on April 1st.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Right, right, right. Well, it’s our pleasure to be working with the ACLU, and they finally put “Born in the U.S.A.” to some good and righteous use, so I’m glad about that.

AMY GOODMAN: That’s Bruce Springsteen performing at Democracy Now!’s 30th anniversary celebration Monday night at Riverside Church. To watch the full event, go to democracynow.org. This weekend, Bruce will be performing on Saturday at a No Kings protest in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Coming up, Trump has deployed ICE agents to more than a dozen airports nationwide. We’ll speak to a lead TSA officer and union shop steward. Stay with us.

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AMY GOODMAN: Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mosab Abu Toha singing last night at Democracy Now!’s 30th anniversary.