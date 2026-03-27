In Israel, air raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and other cities overnight as Iran and Hezbollah fired waves of missiles, rockets and drones. One man was killed and another seriously wounded after a Hezbollah rocket fell on Israel’s northernmost city of Nahariya. Israeli media report at least 25 people were wounded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iran is continuing attacks on U.S. military bases and oil and gas infrastructure across the Persian Gulf region. In Kuwait, officials said Iranian missiles and drones had damaged infrastructure at two ports.