You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

HeadlinesMarch 27, 2026

Watch Headlines
Titulares en español
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Trump Again Delays Ultimatum for Iran to Open Strait of Hormuz

Mar 27, 2026

The U.S. and Israel are continuing to bomb Iran, after President Trump said he would once again delay his ultimatum for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face renewed attacks on energy infrastructure. On Thursday, Trump said he’d extended his deadline until April 6; he’d previously set today as the deadline, and before that, March 23. Trump also said Iran had offered him “eight big boats of oil” as a gesture of goodwill; he later revised that number to 10. He made the claims despite Iran’s repeated denials of any direct negotiations with the U.S.

President Donald Trump: “And they’ll tell you, ’We’re not negotiating. We will not negotiate.’ Of course they’re negotiating. They’ve been obliterated. Who wouldn’t negotiate? They are begging to make a deal. We’ll see if we can make the right deal.”

Topics:

Pentagon Considering Ground Invasion as Part of “Final Blow” Against Iran

Mar 27, 2026

Axios reports the Pentagon is developing military options for what it’s calling a “final blow” against Iran that could include an invasion by ground forces. One plan would see the U.S. invade or blockade Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal. Another plan would send U.S. forces deep inside the interior of Iran to secure the highly enriched uranium buried within nuclear facilities.

Topics:

Oil Prices Soar as Iran’s Military Declares Strait of Hormuz “Closed” to U.S.-Aligned Ships

Mar 27, 2026

Wall Street on Thursday suffered its worst day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, the price of Brent crude oil topped $110 a barrel after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed,” warning “any passage through this strait will face a harsh response.”

Missile and Drone Attacks from Iran and Hezbollah Leave One Israeli Dead, 25 Wounded

Mar 27, 2026

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and other cities overnight as Iran and Hezbollah fired waves of missiles, rockets and drones. One man was killed and another seriously wounded after a Hezbollah rocket fell on Israel’s northernmost city of Nahariya. Israeli media report at least 25 people were wounded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iran is continuing attacks on U.S. military bases and oil and gas infrastructure across the Persian Gulf region. In Kuwait, officials said Iranian missiles and drones had damaged infrastructure at two ports.

Israel Expands Invasion of Southern Lebanon as UNICEF Warns Attacks Have Killed 121 Children

Mar 27, 2026

Israel’s military says it is expanding its invasion of southern Lebanon, sending more ground forces to set up a so-called buffer zone along Israel’s northern border. The deployment of more Israeli troops came after Israel’s finance minister and defense minister both suggested Israel should annex southern Lebanon. This comes as UNICEF warns Israeli attacks have killed at least 121 children in Lebanon, with more than 370,000 children displaced from their homes.

Topics:

House Democratic Leaders Delay Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution Until at Least Mid-April

Mar 27, 2026

On Capitol Hill, House Democratic leaders have chosen not to force a vote on an Iran war powers resolution this week, putting off any potential vote until Congress returns from a two-week recess in mid-April. The delay has angered progressives. Demand Progress said in a statement, “This is a moment for anti-war leadership, not hesitation. The House should be on the record now, especially when reporting suggests the votes are there to pass a war powers resolution.” Journalist Ryan Grim of Drop Site News went further, writing that House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks is delaying a vote precisely because it might pass. Grim wrote, “Dems secretly want this war to continue because it hurts Trump.”

Meanwhile, a bill introduced Thursday by Congressmember Meeks and Washington Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal seeks to block President Trump from using any federal funds to take military action against Cuba without congressional authorization.

Topics:

Mexican Navy Searches for Two Ships Missing from Cuba-Bound Aid Flotilla

Mar 27, 2026

Mexico’s Navy says a search and rescue operation is underway after two ships carrying humanitarian aid toward Cuba went missing in the Caribbean. The ships set sail on March 20, bound for Havana as part of the Nuestra América Flotilla, but failed to arrive as expected and have not been in communication. There are at least nine crew members aboard two ships, including a 4-year-old child; they’re from Cuba, France, Poland and the United States.

In Cuba, doctors report many patients are dying as a direct result of the U.S. oil blockade, which has led to rolling blackouts and severe shortages of food, medicine and equipment. This is Fernando Trujilllo, Cuba’s national director of hospital services.

Dr. Fernando Trujillo: “Our country, which has managed to perform more than 1.2 million operations annually, has had to reduce in recent times to 700,000 — which is still a significant number — due fundamentally to the blockade. Now with all these limitations, we have had to prioritize and limit surgical activity, giving priority especially to serious cases and to what cannot be postponed.”

Topics:

Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores Appear in Federal Court, Months After Abduction by U.S. Forces

Mar 27, 2026
Image Credit: Jane Rosenberg

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared at a federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, nearly three months after they were abducted by the U.S. military. They have pleaded not guilty to narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges. Maduro’s lawyer asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing the Trump administration is violating Maduro’s and his wife’s constitutional right to counsel by blocking Venezuela from paying their legal fees. The Treasury Department has barred the funds, citing sanctions against Venezuela. Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who is presiding over the case, asked, “What is the interest of the government now in blocking those funds? We are doing business in Venezuela. The defendant is here; Flores is here. They present no further national security threat.” Judge Hellerstein did not issue a ruling on Maduro’s legal fees and has not set a trial date.

Topics:

Senate Votes to Fund Most of DHS After Partial Government Shutdown Leads to Airport Chaos

Mar 27, 2026

The Senate voted overnight to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security after a partial shutdown left tens of thousands of federal workers without pay. The deal funds the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Coast Guard, FEMA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, but leaves out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol. Senate negotiators failed to agree on ICE reforms demanded by Democrats after immigration agents killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis. More than 480 TSA officers quit during the shutdown, and absences reached as high as 40% at some airports. The bill now goes to the House for a vote. ICE will continue operating on $75 billion in separate funds already approved by Congress.

Topics:

Federal Court Blocks Pentagon’s Blacklisting of Anthropic over AI Safety Guardrails

Mar 27, 2026

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from designating the artificial intelligence company Anthropic as a supply chain risk. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin also blocked Trump’s order that the government cut all contracts with Anthropic. The Pentagon blacklisted Anthropic last month after the company refused to allow its Claude tool to be used for autonomous weapons or the mass surveillance of Americans. District Court Judge Rita Lin wrote, “Nothing in the governing statute supports the Orwellian notion that an American company may be branded a potential adversary and saboteur of the U.S. for expressing disagreement with the government.” Anthropic had signed a $200 million contract with the Pentagon back in July.

Topics:

Oil Trading Surged Minutes Before Trump Claimed “Productive” Talks with Iran

Mar 27, 2026

The Financial Times is reporting that oil futures contracts worth around $580 million were traded just minutes before President Trump’s social media post about alleged peace talks with Iran earlier this week. Separately, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote that $1.5 billion in S&P 500 futures were sold minutes before President Trump announced his five-day pause on attacking Iran’s power plants. Senator Murphy wrote on X, “$1.5 BILLION. Let me say it again–a $1.5 BILLION BET. Bigger than any futures purchases made at the time. 5 minutes before Trump’s post. Who was it? Trump? A family member? A White House staffer? This is corruption. Mind blowing corruption.”

CNN is reporting that an unknown trader made $1 million from dozens of bets about Iran on the prediction market platform Polymarket.

Meanwhile, House Republicans on Wednesday blocked a Democratic motion to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over his venture capital firm investing in a rare earth minerals company months before it received a $620 million loan from the Pentagon.

Topics:

Russian Oil Exports Fall Dramatically After Ukraine Attacks Baltic Sea Oil Terminals

Mar 27, 2026

In Russia, Ukrainian drones have struck ports and refineries along the Baltic Sea in the western Leningrad region, sending a huge column of smoke into the sky that was visible all the way in Finland. Reuters reports the attacks halted at least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity — the largest oil ⁠supply disruption in Russia’s modern history.

This comes as The Washington Post reports the Pentagon is considering a plan to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, including air defense interceptor missiles.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that the White House is making U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine in any future peace deal contingent on Ukraine giving up its defense of the eastern Donbas region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “In my view, the Russian side is shaping the atmosphere in its dialogue with the Americans around this very idea: that Ukraine should withdraw from Donbas, the United States will then provide the security guarantees Ukraine is seeking, and Russians will certainly end this war.”

Topics:

IOC Bans Transgender Women from Women’s Events at 2028 Summer Olympics

Mar 27, 2026
Image Credit: White House photo

The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday it will bar transgender women from competing in women’s events. The ban will take effect at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The policy requires all female athletes to undergo a mandatory gender screening, which is a cheek swab or blood test to detect the presence of the SRY gene, associated with sexual development typically seen in males. That’s despite the fact that the scientist who discovered the SRY gene has publicly opposed using it to determine biological sex. The IOC’s decision follows President Trump’s executive order last year barring transgender women from competing on women’s college sports teams.

Topics:

NYU Professors Win Big Raises as Part of Tentative Deal to End Strike

Mar 27, 2026
Image Credit: CFU UAW

Here in New York, unionized professors at NYU have ended a strike after reaching a tentative contract with their university. Nearly 1,000 full-time faculty members launched the two-day work stoppage demanding higher wages, job stability and relief from heavy workloads. If they ratify the five-year deal, they’ll receive an average raise of 20% this year. The contract also includes new guardrails for academic freedom and the use of artificial intelligence.

Topics:
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Recent News

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top