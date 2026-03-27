Hurray for the Riff Raff Performs “Pa’lante” at Democracy Now!’s 30th Anniversary

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AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now! I’m Amy Goodman.

We end today’s show with Hurray for the Riff Raff performing their song “Pa’lante” at Democracy Now!’s 30th anniversary.

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF: [performing “Pa’lante”]

Well, I just wanna go to work

And get back home, be something

I just wanna fall in line

And do my time, and be something

I just wanna prove my worth

On the planet Earth, and be something

I just wanna fall in love

And not ruin it, and feel something

Well, lately, don’t understand what I am

Treated as a fool

Not quite a woman or a man

Well, I don’t know

I guess I don’t understand the plan

Colonized, and hypnotized, be something

Sterilized, dehumanized, I’ll be something

They tell you take your pay

But stay out the way, go be something

They tell you do your best

Forget the rest, be something

Well, lately, it’s been mighty hard to see

Just searching for my lost humanity

I look for you, my friends

But do you look for me?

Lately I’m not too afraid to die

I wanna leave it all behind

I think about it sometimes

And lately all my time’s been movin’ slow

I don’t know where I’m gonna go

Just give me time, and I’ll know

Oh, any day now

Oh, any day now

I will come along

Oh, any day now

Oh, any day now

I will come along

Oh, I will come along

¡Pa’lante!, my friends!

From El Barrio to Arecibo, ¡Pa’lante!

And from Marble Hill to the ghost of Emmett Till, ¡Pa’lante!

And to Juan, Miguel, Milagros, Manuel, ¡Pa’lante!

And to all who have to hide, we say, ¡Pa’lante!

And to all who lost your pride, ¡Pa’lante!

And to all trying to survive, ¡Pa’lante!

¡Pa’lante!

To the earth under our feet, ¡Pa’lante!

To resistance in the street, ¡Pa’lante!

To the children of the world, ¡Pa’lante!

To the poets of Palestine, ¡Pa’lante!

To the dream that can never die, ¡Pa’lante!

To all who came before, we say, ¡Pa’lante!

To all who came before, we say, ¡Pa’lante!

AMY GOODMAN: Alynda Segarra and Hurray for the Riff Raff performing their song “Pa’lante” at Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary on Monday at the historic Riverside Church here in New York. To watch the full event, go to democracynow.org. It included Angela Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Aaron Dessner, Mosab Abu Toha, V, Juan González, Nermeen Shaikh and more. Check it out at democracy now.org. And the film about Democracy Now!'s 30 years is opening in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. You can check it all out, StealThisStory.org. We’ll be doing Q&As at all the theaters. I’m Amy Goodman. Thanks for joining us.