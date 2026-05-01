Maine’s Governor Drops U.S. Senate Bid, Paving Way for Graham Platner to Win Democratic Nomination
Maine Governor Janet Mills has officially suspended her campaign for the U.S. Senate. Mills had been competing for the Democratic nomination in June’s primary, with the backing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats. But Mills quit on Thursday after several polls projected she was losing badly to Graham Platner, a progressive populist who’s backed by labor unions and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The winner of the Democratic primary will challenge incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in November’s election, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate. This is Graham Platner speaking with MS NOW on Thursday.
Graham Platner: “I also think, and I’ll just be upfront, I don’t believe a single U.S. Democratic senator should vote for a nominee out of the Trump administration moving forward. I think we need to use all of the power we have around funding and the power of the purse to stop paying for these kinds of stupid wars, stop paying for agencies like ICE, stop paying for the things that the Trump administration is doing that are materially hurting our democracy and hurting working people.”
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