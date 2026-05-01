Senate Republicans have blocked another effort to stop President Trump’s war against Iran. On Thursday, senators voted 47 to 50 to reject a war powers resolution that would have reined in Trump’s ability to strike Iran until Congress authorizes further military action. The vote came ahead of today’s deadline under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which gives the president 60 days to carry out military strikes in response to an imminent threat if Congress has not voted to authorize a war. On Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Senate committee he believes the 60-day deadline “pauses or stops in a ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the U.S. naval blockade of Iran’s ports as an “intolerable” extension of military operations and said it is doomed to fail. At the White House, President Trump claimed Iran wanted to negotiate a deal “so badly,” adding, “Nobody knows what the talks are, except myself and a couple of other people.”