The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has entered its fifth week. President Trump told the Financial Times Sunday that he would prefer “to take the oil” and seize Iran’s oil export hub, Kharg Island. Shortly after his comments, the price of oil surged to $116 a barrel. Separately, President Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One and boasted about regime change in Iran.

President Donald Trump: “But we’ve had regime change, if you look, already, because the one regime was decimated, destroyed. They’re all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime, we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people.”

President Trump’s comments come as 3,500 U.S. troops began arriving in the region on Friday. The Washington Post reported Saturday night that the Pentagon was preparing for weeks of potential ground conflict in Iran. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Trump is considering a military operation to seize nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran. This is Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari: “In response to Trump’s recent threats of ground operations or occupation of any part of Iranian territory, which of course is nothing more than a wish, we announce that the warriors of Islam have been waiting for such actions for a long time to prove that aggression and occupation will not result in anything other than humiliating captivity and dismemberment and disappearance of the aggressors.”

CENTCOM says more than 300 U.S. troops have been wounded in the Iran war so far; 13 U.S. service members have died. According to a consortium of human rights groups in Iran, nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians, at least 217 children, have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes.