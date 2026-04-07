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“A Moral Obscenity”: White House Demands $1.5 Trillion Pentagon Budget, Largest Increase Since WWII

StoryApril 07, 2026
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The White House is seeking a record-shattering Pentagon budget of $1.5 trillion for the next fiscal year, the largest year-over-year increase in a presidential military spending request since World War II. The United States already has the world’s largest military budget at roughly $1 trillion, more than the combined budgets of the next nine highest-spending countries. The Trump administration’s budget request includes funding for F-35 stealth fighter jets, new warships and President Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense shield, among other priorities.

“All it means is buying more weapons for more,” says Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. “It’s beyond the wildest dreams of the military-industrial complex.” The budget proposal also includes deep cuts to social programs.

We also speak with Josh Paul, a former State Department official involved in arms sales who resigned in 2023 over Israel-Palestine policy. He notes that the $1.5 trillion figure does not even include the costs of the Iran war. “It’s just a vast amount of money in a way that is reckless by an administration that is corrupt,” says Paul.

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StoryMar 30, 2026“The Institutions Have Not Collapsed”: Prof. Ali Kadivar on Iran’s Resilience to U.S.-Israeli War
Guests
  • Josh Paul
    veteran State Department official who resigned in 2023 to protest arms sales to Israel amid its assault on Gaza, now a director at the lobbying organization A New Policy.
  • Robert Weissman
    co-president of Public Citizen.

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