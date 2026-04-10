Israel’s military is continuing attacks on Lebanon, threatening to derail a fragile two-week ceasefire agreement ahead of high-stakes talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad this weekend. The death toll from Israel’s massive strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday has topped 300. More than 1,150 people were injured. The Financial Times described Israel’s attack as “one of the deadliest single bombing campaigns in the history of a country wracked by decades of war and destruction.”

Israel and the U.S. have claimed the Iran ceasefire deal does not include Lebanon, but numerous other nations have disagreed. The U.S. is expected to host talks between Israel and Lebanon next week. After headlines, we’ll go to Beirut to speak with award-winning journalist Rania Abouzeid.