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Amy Goodman
Last week we celebrated 30 years of Democracy Now! at an amazing event with Angela Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Michael Stipe and other special guests. If you weren’t able to attend, please support our work today with a contribution. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be TRIPLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Whether you’ve been with us since 1996 or joined us in the past year, it’s viewers and listeners like you that made last week’s event so extraordinary and make our daily news hour possible.
Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
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The U.S. dropped 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, hitting a large ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan on Monday. President Trump posted a video of the massive explosions on Truth Social. It comes as Trump warned that the U.S. would obliterate Iran’s energy plants and oil wells if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also threatened to strike Iran’s desalination plants, which is a war crime.
Iran said it had received U.S. ceasefire proposals via intermediaries, following talks Sunday between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the proposals were “unrealistic, illogical and excessive.”
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned Monday that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is driving higher prices and slower growth worldwide. Here in the U.S., gas prices hit $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that President Trump could soon ask Arab nations to pay for the conflict.
Reporter: “Back during the Persian Gulf War, 1990-1991, Arab countries paid for the vast majority of the costs of the war — Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE. Who’s paying for the costs of this war? Will those Arab countries step up to do just that?”
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “Well, I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do. I won’t get ahead of him on that, but certainly it’s an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on.”
Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that the U.S. military debuted a new weapon called the Precision Strike Missile when it struck a sports hall and school in southern Iran on February 28. The attack killed at least 21 people, including young girls playing volleyball, according to local officials. The Precision Strike Missile is barely out of the prototype phase, and the U.S. Army has not yet created an official entry for it in the military’s supply system. According to a consortium of human rights groups in Iran, nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians, at least 217 of them children, have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes.
U.S. airstrikes have hit 20 universities and dormitories across Iran, according to Iranian state media. Videos posted March 28 and 29 showed the aftermath of an attack on the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran, where an entire building was reduced to rubble. A few days before, Dr. Saeed Shamghadri, a professor at the university, and two of his children were killed in a strike on their home in northern Tehran.
A strike on a research institute at Isfahan University of Technology damaged several buildings and injured four staff members, according to Iranian state media. Other universities hit include the Faculty of Pharmacy at Shiraz University and two campuses at Urmia University in northeastern Iran, according to United Students, a group run by student activists.
Iran has vowed to retaliate against U.S. university campuses in the region. NYU has closed its Abu Dhabi campus after Iranian leaders declared outposts of U.S. universities as “legitimate targets.”
Iran struck a fully loaded crude oil tanker near Dubai on Monday, setting the vessel on fire. Meanwhile, Turkey reported that a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being shot down by NATO air and missile defenses. It comes as Human Rights Watch released a report Monday finding that Iran fired cluster munitions at Israel, calling the strikes unlawful. The cluster bombs killed at least four civilians, according to HRW.
Israel’s parliament on Monday passed a law approving the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis. The law makes death by hanging the default sentence for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis in areas functionally controlled by Israel, including the West Bank and 53 percent of the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to the Knesset to cast his vote for the bill in person. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spearheaded the legislation, celebrated its passage by toasting lawmakers. This is Sarit Michaeli of B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organization.
Sarit Michaeli: “This law violates both the laws of occupation that place severe restrictions on the ability of placing the death sentence on — by the occupying power against the occupied population, but also is discriminatory because Israeli Jews who live in the Occupied Territories, Israeli settlers, will not face any sort of death penalty in the rare occurrence that they might actually be convicted, tried or convicted, of any sort of offenses, and certainly not the killing of Palestinians.”
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the country’s Supreme Court to strike down the law minutes after it passed, calling it “discriminatory by design.” The foreign ministers of Australia, Britain, France, Germany and Italy had urged Israel to abandon the measure. Israel has not executed anyone since Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962. Hundreds of Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons due to torture and other inhumane conditions, while the United Nations has condemned the killing of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers as extrajudicial executions.
The Palestinian American activist Nerdeen Kiswani spoke outside of New York City Hall Monday, after the NYPD foiled an assassination attempt against her. A New Jersey man, Alexander Heifler, has been arrested and charged with plotting to firebomb Kiswani’s home in Brooklyn. Investigators say Heifler was a member of the JDL 613 Brotherhood, a New Jersey-based group founded in 2024 that describes itself as a revival of the Jewish Defense League, a pro-Israel group designated by the FBI as a terrorist organization. Democracy Now! was at the press conference yesterday with Kiswani and her lawyers.
Nerdeen Kiswani: “And today I am standing here not just as an organizer, but as a mother, as a Palestinian and as someone who was the target of a Zionist assassination plot that I have been warning has been inevitable for far too long, when I learned that someone was preparing to attack my home, building explosive — building explosives with the intention of taking my life.”
Click here to see our interview with Nerdeen Kiswani yesterday on Democracy Now!
In Sudan, a new report by Doctors Without Borders warns rape and sexual violence remain a “part of everyday life” across the Darfur region as the war between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military nears three years. Child rape is particularly rampant, with both parties accused of war crimes. MSF’s report outlines the testimonies of over 3,000 survivors of sexual violence who sought medical care at MSF-backed clinics between January 2024 and November 2025.
MSF said its report only reflects a fraction of widespread sexual violence in Sudan and that “This war is being fought on the backs and bodies of women and girls. Displacement, collapsing community support systems, lack of access to healthcare and deep-rooted gender inequalities are allowing these abuses to continue across Sudan.”
This comes as the U.N. reports at least seven people were killed in an airstrike on a funeral gathering in West Kordofan.
In South Sudan, at least 70 people were killed when gunmen attacked a gold mine in Central Equatoria state, where violent clashes have intensified over illegal mining. Video footage shared online showed dozens of bodies on the ground, covered in blankets, as many survivors were forced to hide in the bushes. The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army blamed the attack on South Sudanese government forces.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is demanding answers after a Mexican immigrant died in ICE custody last week. José Guadalupe Ramos was detained at the troubled Adelanto ICE jail in California. He’s at least the 14th person to die in ICE custody since January. This is Sheinbaum speaking from Mexico City.
President Claudia Sheinbaum: “We’re going to take several steps to protest the death of yet another Mexican national in the United States. Particularly this detention center in Los Angeles has had several deaths. … A thematic hearing will be presented before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights regarding people who have died in ICE detention centers.”
In Haiti, at least 70 people have been reportedly killed as armed gangs descended on the western Artibonite region, setting homes on fire and displacing thousands of residents in attacks Sunday and Monday. Video footage showed scores of bloodied bodies scattered in the streets. U.N. officials have expressed alarm over the latest gang-related massacre.
This comes as a U.N.-backed so-called gang suppression force is expected to deploy to Haiti in April despite many Haitians denouncing the efforts as a new form of occupation.
The Trump administration has vowed to continue its energy blockade on Cuba even after U.S. officials allowed a Russian tanker to deliver fuel to the island. The U.S. blockade has caused frequent, widespread blackouts across Cuba, with hospitals, universities and other public services on the near brink of collapse. Before the arrival of Russia’s oil tanker, Cuba had not received any fuel in more than three months. This is Havana resident Ismael de la Luz Caballero.
Ismael de la Luz Caballero: “I see the arrival of the ship and the fact that they allowed it in very positively; however, we need them to let more shipments through. After all, a single ship amounts to just over 75,000 barrels, and that lasts only 15 days. What happens after that? We’ll be right back to the blackouts and the transportation crisis. Things are in a dire state on that front.”
The Trump administration has moved to allow riskier alternative investments, such as private equity and cryptocurrencies, to be included in 401(k) retirement accounts. Dennis Kelleher, chief executive of Better Markets, a nonprofit advocacy group, said, “The legal immunity created by this safe harbor will incentivize financial advisers to pitch these toxic products, which will become ticking time bombs in tens of millions of retirement accounts.” The Department of Labor will open a 60-day public comment period before deciding whether to finalize the rule.
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