The U.S. dropped 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, hitting a large ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan on Monday. President Trump posted a video of the massive explosions on Truth Social. It comes as Trump warned that the U.S. would obliterate Iran’s energy plants and oil wells if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also threatened to strike Iran’s desalination plants, which is a war crime.

Iran said it had received U.S. ceasefire proposals via intermediaries, following talks Sunday between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the proposals were “unrealistic, illogical and excessive.”

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned Monday that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is driving higher prices and slower growth worldwide. Here in the U.S., gas prices hit $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that President Trump could soon ask Arab nations to pay for the conflict.

Reporter: “Back during the Persian Gulf War, 1990-1991, Arab countries paid for the vast majority of the costs of the war — Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE. Who’s paying for the costs of this war? Will those Arab countries step up to do just that?”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “Well, I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do. I won’t get ahead of him on that, but certainly it’s an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that the U.S. military debuted a new weapon called the Precision Strike Missile when it struck a sports hall and school in southern Iran on February 28. The attack killed at least 21 people, including young girls playing volleyball, according to local officials. The Precision Strike Missile is barely out of the prototype phase, and the U.S. Army has not yet created an official entry for it in the military’s supply system. According to a consortium of human rights groups in Iran, nearly 1,500 Iranian civilians, at least 217 of them children, have been killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes.