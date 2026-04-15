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“The Future Is Peace”: Maoz Inon & Aziz Abu Sarah on Israelis and Palestinians Working Together

StoryApril 15, 2026
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Maoz Inon’s parents were killed in the October 7 attacks in 2023. Aziz Abu Sarah’s brother died after being tortured in an Israeli prison. The two have closely worked together calling for peace in Israel and Palestine over the past two years. They just released a book titled The Future Is Peace: A Shared Journey Across the Holy Land.

“I grew up angry. I grew up believing peace is impossible. But at some point, I realized — when I was 18 — that Maoz and I are not on the opposite side. To bring justice, to bring peace, to bring equality and dignity to all of us, we have to work together,” says Abu Sarah.

“We need enough people that realize that we have the agency to change the future, to create the future we deserve to live within,” adds Inon.

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