The State Department says it will host a second round of talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the first negotiations since a tenuous ceasefire went into effect last week. The announcement came as people across Lebanon held funerals Monday for loved ones whose bodies were retrieved from the rubble of buildings left flattened by Israeli strikes. In Tyre, relatives prayed by the temporary graves of 80-year-old Hussein Dbouk and his 32-year-old son Rabih, who were killed in the hours before the ceasefire took effect last Friday morning.

Sawsan Halaweh: “This family, why is it their fault? Is it because they didn’t leave Tyre? Is this our fault, that we stayed? We don’t want to leave our land. Our land is our honor and our dignity. … What did these people do wrong for Israel to come and bomb them? You, Israel, who were supposed to do a ceasefire, committed a crime before it could take effect.”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks in March and April killed over 2,300 people, leaving over 6,700 injured and 1.2 million people displaced from their homes.