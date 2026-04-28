On Saturday, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said it has submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court documenting U.S.-Israeli war crimes. The IRCS estimates more than 132,000 civilian structures were bombed across Iran, including hospitals, apartment buildings, universities, research facilities and bridges.

Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliation for U.S. and Israeli attacks caused billions of dollars of damage to U.S. military bases and other assets across the Persian Gulf region, with the damage inflicted far worse than the Trump administration has publicly admitted. That’s according to a report by NBC News, which reports Iran struck runways, high-end radar systems, dozens of aircraft, warehouses, command headquarters, aircraft hangars and satellite communications infrastructure, at a cost of up to $5 billion to repair.

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had become “disillusioned” with the U.S. and Israel over the war on Iran, and said the Trump administration is being outwitted and “humiliated.”