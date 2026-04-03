President Trump has fired Pam Bondi from her position as U.S. attorney general amid reports of Trump’s growing frustration with Bondi’s failure to prosecute his political enemies. Bondi is the second Cabinet member to be fired by Trump since he retook the White House, after former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was ousted in March. Trump said his former criminal defense attorney, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, would serve as acting U.S. attorney general. Meanwhile, Lee Zeldin, who currently heads the Environmental Protection Agency, is reportedly a top contender to replace Bondi.

Bondi was a Trump loyalist who oversaw the Justice Department’s disastrous handling of the Epstein files. Her firing comes just months after a heated congressional hearing in which Bondi refused to apologize to Epstein’s survivors, who were present in the room, for the DOJ’s failure to fully redact their names in the Epstein files. California Congressmember Robert Garcia said in a statement, “She will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our committee under oath,” referring to a House Oversight Committee subpoena issued against Bondi last month.

On Thursday, Congressmember Ro Khanna said Senate Democrats should impede the nomination of a new U.S. attorney general until all Epstein files without redactions have been released.

Rep. Ro Khanna: “The Senate Democrats must insist that any new attorney general will release the remaining 3 million files with no redactions, other than protecting the survivors. The new attorney general must commit to investigating and prosecuting people who are all over these files and raped or abused these girls, and the new attorney general must commit to not using the Justice Department for political prosecutions. It is not enough to replace one Trump sycophant with another.”

We’ll have more on this story after headlines.