Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces a second day of questioning under oath on Capitol Hill today, where he’s due to testify to a Senate committee about the Pentagon’s record-shattering $1.5 trillion budget request. On Wednesday, Hegseth was grilled by members of the House Armed Services Committee for nearly six hours in exchanges that often turned acrimonious, as Hegseth berated Democratic lawmakers who accused him of lying, mismanagement and incompetence. This is California Congressmember John Garamendi.

Rep. John Garamendi: “Secretary Hegseth, you have been lying to the American public about this war from day one, and so has the president. You have misled the public about why we are at war. You and the president have offered ever-changing reasons for this war.”

In response, Hegseth angrily questioned Garamendi’s patriotism and accused the congressmember of “handing propaganda to our enemies.”

Hegseth also faced questions about the Pentagon’s targeting of civilian boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, which U.S. Southern Command says has killed nearly 200 people. The Pentagon has said, without providing evidence, that the boats were all carrying drugs. Human rights groups and some lawmakers have condemned the strikes as murder. Massachusetts Congressmember William Keating said he’d found “no justification” for the attacks and warned Hegseth he could face accountability.