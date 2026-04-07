President Trump has renewed his threats to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure, warning that every power plant and every major bridge in Iran could be destroyed if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened by 8 p.m. Eastern time this evening. Speaking to reporters Monday at the White House, Trump shrugged off questions about war crimes and threats against civilians, saying, “Very little is off limits.” Trump also claimed that Iran — a country of more than 90 million people — could be “taken out in one night.”

President Donald Trump: “Where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12:00 tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12:00. And it’ll happen over a period of four hours, if we want it to.”

Republican lawmakers defended the president’s threats, while Democrats condemned them as “unhinged.” Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, who is Iranian American, called on Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office; she also announced she’ll introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing his “reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes.”