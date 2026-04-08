In Louisiana, 22-year-old biochemistry student Annie Ramos walked out of a federal immigration jail on Tuesday, five days after ICE agents entered her husband’s Army base to arrest her. As part of her release, Ramos was fitted with an ankle monitor and told to report to ICE every week. She had just married 23-year-old Staff Sergeant Matthew Blank days prior to her arrest. Ramos was brought to the United States from Honduras as an infant. In 2020, she applied to the DACA program — that’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — but her application was never processed.

In California, federal immigration agents shot a man Tuesday after stopping his car in the Central Valley town of Patterson. The shooting left Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez hospitalized. ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement that agents fired “defensive shots” after Hernandez weaponized his sedan in an attempt to run over an officer. Video obtained by Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA-TV shows Hernandez reversing away from officers who appear to be reaching into his car. The officers draw their guns as Hernandez backs into another car, then appear to open fire as Hernandez drives forward. ICE has not said how many shots were fired. ICE agents have shot at least eight people in 2026.

Meanwhile, ICE has arrested more than 800 people following tips ​shared by Transportation Security Administration officials since the start of Donald Trump’s second term. That’s according to Reuters, which reports the TSA supplied ICE with records on more than 31,000 travelers for possible immigration enforcement.