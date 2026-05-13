The Pentagon’s comptroller testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday that the cost of the war with Iran had risen to around $29 billion, an increase of $4 billion from the figure provided two weeks ago. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also refused to tell lawmakers at the hearing how much emergency funding he would request to cover the cost of the war, despite repeated questioning from both Democrats and Republicans. It comes a day after President Trump called Iran’s latest ceasefire proposal “garbage.” Iran is demanding reparations, sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and a full end to sanctions as conditions for any deal. As President Trump arrives in Beijing today, he’s expected to discuss the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The New York Times reports that U.S. intelligence assessments contradict the Trump administration’s public messaging about destroying Iran’s military capabilities. Iran has reportedly regained access to 30 of its 33 Strait of Hormuz missile sites, enough to threaten American warships and oil tankers. Iran also has access to about 90% of its underground missile storage and launch facilities. This comes amid reports that the UAE and Saudi Arabia carried out covert retaliatory strikes against Iran back in March. Since the U.S-Israeli war on Iran erupted, some Gulf countries have arrested dozens of Shiite Muslim citizens, calling them traitors loyal to Iran, which is majority Shiite.