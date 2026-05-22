Hi there,

Independent journalism is essential to a functioning democratic society. Please donate today to support a media that’s the fourth estate, not for the state. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

“AI Resist List”: Karen Hao on Data Center Resistance, Tech Billionaires, “Empire of AI” & More

StoryMay 22, 2026
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

We speak with journalist Karen Hao, author of Empire of AI, about the Trump administration’s alliance with tech billionaires, efforts to regulate artificial intelligence technology, and rising local opposition to data centers across the United States.

“In 2025, these data center protests successfully stalled over $100 billion worth of these facilities,” says Hao. “It really does cut across political lines.”

Hao recently launched The AI Resist List with a group of fellow journalists, researchers and technologists. It’s a collaborative project to track and reshape how artificial intelligence is deployed around the world.

Related Story

StoryApr 11, 2025Microsoft Worker Fired for Israel Protest: “Cloud & AI Are the Bombs & Bullets of the 21st Century”
Guests
  • Karen Hao
    journalist, author and co-founder of The AI Resist List.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top