“AI Resist List”: Karen Hao on Data Center Resistance, Tech Billionaires, “Empire of AI” & More

Independent journalism is essential to a functioning democratic society. Please donate today to support a media that’s the fourth estate, not for the state. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

Independent journalism is essential to a functioning democratic society. Please donate today to support a media that’s the fourth estate, not for the state. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

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