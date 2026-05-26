The U.S. attacked southern Iran on Sunday in what the Pentagon called “self-defense” strikes. The U.S. sank two Iranian ships, claiming they were attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it shot down a U.S. Reaper drone that entered Iranian airspace. It comes as Iranian negotiators traveled to Qatar to discuss a potential ceasefire deal to end the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. This is Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson speaking Monday.

Esmail Baghaei: “It is true that we have reached a conclusion regarding a large part of the topics under discussion, but to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent, no one can make such a claim, for the same reasons you mentioned yourself, because policymaking and decision-making in America have become caught in a kind of institutionalized instability.”

This comes as President Trump warned Iran to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, posting on social media Monday night, “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission.” Over the weekend, President Trump also urged countries in the region — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Pakistan — to normalize relations with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords, as part of U.S. negotiations to reach a deal with Iran. On Friday, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, announced that she’s resigning from the Trump administration. In a statement, Gabbard said she’s stepping down after her husband was diagnosed with bone cancer.