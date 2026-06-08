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Amy Goodman
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Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
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Iran and Israel exchanged fire overnight in the most serious escalation of fighting since a U.S.-Iranian so-called truce was declared in April. Just this morning, Iran said that it was halting its attacks on Israel, saying, “if the aggressions and acts of mischief continue — including in southern Lebanon — much more severe and crushing actions than before will follow.” Earlier, Iran had launched a wave of missiles at northern Israel, claiming it was in response to Israeli attacks near Beirut on Sunday. Israel responded with attacks on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The Israeli army also confirmed it struck a petrochemical plant in Mahshahr. Israel attacked Iran despite President Trump telling Axios news on Sunday that he planned to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to respond to the first wave of Iranian missiles. President Trump also told the Financial Times that Netanyahu had no choice but to accept a deal with Iran, saying, “I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.” This morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social, “Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting.'”
This after the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency recently raised the counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical” amid growing concerns that Israeli spy agencies are eavesdropping on American negotiators working on a ceasefire deal with Iran.
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s suburbs on Sunday despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that was renewed just days earlier. On Saturday, Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon killed at least 10 people, including a brigadier general, a captain and a Lebanese soldier. Since March, Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,500 people and displaced over a fifth of Lebanon’s population.
In Gaza, at least seven Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured on Saturday when Israel’s military bombed a large tent encampment in the heart of Gaza City. Children were among the dead and wounded. On Sunday, an Israeli strike on a police station and a vehicle killed at least nine people and wounded 20 others. The attacks come despite last October’s U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Since then, Israeli attacks have killed about 950 Palestinians. This is Abdul Salam Joudah, the uncle of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike over the weekend.
Abdul Salam Joudah: “We are ordinary citizens. We are looking for and asking for peace. We are neither calling for war nor destruction, nor anything else. We are people who believe in a just peace.”
In Ukraine, a Russian drone struck a nuclear fuel storage facility inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone on Sunday, heavily damaging a fuel reception building close to where large amounts of nuclear material are stored. Ukrainian officials say radiation levels remained within normal range and no injuries were reported. The IAEA called the strike deeply concerning and said inspectors would visit the site. Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian guided bombs hit a public transit stop in Balabyne, killing three civilians and wounding three others. This is the principal of a local school.
Zhanna Vynnychenko: “A guided bomb was dropped near the education institution. The explosion was very powerful, as there were casualties. The school was severely damaged.”
In France, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used a D-Day anniversary ceremony at the American military cemetery in Normandy to attack European immigration policies, saying the continent was facing a new “invasion.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.”
This comes as Pope Leo condemned rising European military spending, to its highest levels since the end of the Cold War, calling it a betrayal of diplomacy.
A federal lawsuit filed Saturday is seeking to block an Ultimate Fighting Championship event scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn, which happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday. The White House is branding the UFC event as part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations. The suit, brought by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of a Vietnam War veteran and a civic activist, argues the UFC fights would financially benefit President Trump and UFC President Dana White through promotional opportunities and stock holdings. The lawsuit cites a report that Trump bought $50,000 in stock in UFC’s parent company. It also argues the Trump administration’s approval violated National Park Service regulations prohibiting commercial sporting events on specific federal parklands, that Congress did not authorize the construction of a towering 600-ton steel arch on the South Lawn and that no environmental review was conducted.
President Trump stormed out of an interview with NBC News’s Kristen Welker on Friday, after she questioned him about compensating the January 6 insurrectionists who attacked police, as well as whether he had any evidence for “rigged” elections. Trump had agreed to record the sit-down interview for “Meet the Press” ahead of an event in Wisconsin.
President Donald Trump: “Your elections are crooked, and you’re crooked, and 'Meet the Press' is crooked.”
Kristen Welker: “But, Mr. President” —
President Donald Trump: “And so is ABC and CBS and CNN.”
Kristen Welker: “But, Mr. President” —
President Donald Trump: “You’re one-sided, crooked networks. All right, let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough.”
In more media news, Scott Pelley, the “60 Minutes” anchor recently fired by CBS News, has accused editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of distorting news coverage to support false narratives being pushed by the Trump administration. In an interview with The New York Times, Pelley cited Weiss’s intervention into a “60 Minutes” segment on the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last January by a masked ICE officer.
Scott Pelley: “Bari Weiss sends an email to my boss, Tanya Simon. Two of the things in the email include 'Can we make the protesters look more violent?' Now, I’m paraphrasing; I don’t have the quote. But that’s what was communicated to me. And the other thing was Renee Good’s car: 'You need to describe her as driving toward the officer.'”
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has more than doubled state funding for a program that provides free legal services for low-income immigrants facing deportation. She also announced a Rapid Legal Response Initiative that will provide immediate representation to immigrants jailed at Delaney Hall, the GEO Group’s for-profit ICE jail in Newark. At least 90 people have been arrested at protests outside Delaney Hall over the past two weeks, as prisoners inside hold a hunger strike to protest inhumane conditions while demanding their freedom. One letter from a prisoner, dated May 31, describes medical neglect, undrinkable water, expired and rancid food, unusable toilets and poor ventilation. The prisoner writes, “They constantly threaten to deport us, transfer us to punishment units, and move us from one detention center to another; they take photos of us in the dormitories without our consent and tell us that we have no rights here.”
Meanwhile, New Jersey prosecutors have charged an Essex County police sergeant of stealing about $10,000 worth of equipment from reporter Angelina Katsanis. The photojournalist dropped her camera bag and had to be hospitalized after she was attacked by police while covering a protest at Delaney Hall in May.
In California, three prisoners at a for-profit ICE jail in Adelanto were transferred to solitary confinement after they met last week with members of Congress to discuss their hunger strike. Detainees launched the fast in May to protest medical neglect, rancid food and inhumane conditions. Democratic Congressmember Judy Chu of Pasadena told the Southern California News Group she was “horrified” to hear about retaliation faced by the three men whom she and Congressmembers Pete Aguilar and Jimmy Gomez visited last Monday. She said, “The fact that they are being punished for speaking out about these conditions only underscores the cruelty and corrupt management of a facility that is profiting off of their suffering.”
In Ohio, gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon at a street festival in Toledo, wounding 12 people. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 61. Authorities say a search for the shooters is ongoing.
The European Commission has warned Albania’s government against violating the EU’s environmental rules, after members of President Trump’s family proposed building a massive luxury resort on an ecologically sensitive stretch of the Adriatic coast. Ivanka Trump revealed plans for the real estate project last month, when she told podcast host David Senra about how she had “discovered” a private island along a stretch of Albanian coastline while traveling aboard a yacht with her husband, Jared Kushner.
Ivanka Trump: “We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it. We swam to the island. We went on a hike, barefoot, all the way up to the top. And we were just captivated.”
The area is part of a protected wildlife reserve that’s home to seals, flamingos and turtle nesting sites. Politico reports officials in Brussels have warned that failure to protect the region could jeopardize Albania’s bid to join the European Union. On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched through Albania’s capital Tirana to oppose the luxury resort and called on Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.
Martin Papazian: “It’s our country. I don’t want it to be sold to somebody else. It’s dirty money. They 'discovered' this island. What do you mean? It’s been discovered. It’s ours.”
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