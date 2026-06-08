Iran and Israel exchanged fire overnight in the most serious escalation of fighting since a U.S.-Iranian so-called truce was declared in April. Just this morning, Iran said that it was halting its attacks on Israel, saying, “if the aggressions and acts of mischief continue — including in southern Lebanon — much more severe and crushing actions than before will follow.” Earlier, Iran had launched a wave of missiles at northern Israel, claiming it was in response to Israeli attacks near Beirut on Sunday. Israel responded with attacks on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The Israeli army also confirmed it struck a petrochemical plant in Mahshahr. Israel attacked Iran despite President Trump telling Axios news on Sunday that he planned to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to respond to the first wave of Iranian missiles. President Trump also told the Financial Times that Netanyahu had no choice but to accept a deal with Iran, saying, “I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.” This morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social, “Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting.'”

This after the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency recently raised the counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical” amid growing concerns that Israeli spy agencies are eavesdropping on American negotiators working on a ceasefire deal with Iran.