In California, progressive Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman will advance to a November runoff election against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who’s seeking a second term in office. A count of mail-in ballots from the June 2 primary showed Raman surging ahead of former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.

This comes as officials continue to count ballots in the race to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom. With more than 80% tallied, Republican Steve Hilton has a slight lead over Democrat Tom Steyer in a close race for second place; one of them will advance to take on former Biden administration Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the general election.

On Monday, President Trump repeated his unfounded claim that California’s elections were “rigged,” writing on his Truth Social platform, “Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation.” More than half of Los Angeles voters are registered Democrats, compared to less than 15% who are Republicans.