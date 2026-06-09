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Amy Goodman
We need independent media more than ever. When we cover war and peace, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate catastrophe, we’re not brought to you by the oil, gas and coal companies. When we cover inequality, we’re not brought to you by the banks and other financial institutions. We’re brought to you by you, the listener, the reader and the viewer. For the last time this month, a group of generous donors will TRIPLE all donations made today, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. If you want Democracy Now! to keep bringing you the stories that matter most, please donate today.
Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
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President Trump says the United States is nearing a peace agreement with Iran, claiming he’s in the “final throes” of a deal that could be completed within days. It’s at least the 37th time since late March that Trump has said publicly that Iran and the U.S. were closing in on an agreement or that Tehran was eager to reach a deal. Trump’s latest claim came after Israel and Iran halted drone and missile attacks at one another, following the largest escalation since a so-called ceasefire was declared in April. On Monday, Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran was responding to U.S. and Israeli violations.
Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf: “What caused these tensions was that the Americans committed a blatant violation of the ceasefire, both through the naval blockade against the Iranian nation and by violating the agreement made on Lebanon and the ceasefire. The remarks made by the U.S. president about the memorandum of understanding contradicted parts that had been agreed to. This showed that they are seeking neither a ceasefire nor dialogue.”
In Lebanon, Israeli forces ordered all residents of the coastal city of Tyre and its surrounding suburbs to flee north of the Zahrani River — just hours before it began heavily bombing the area. Five people were killed and eight others injured when Israel struck near a Red Cross center in Tyre. Four of the wounded were paramedics. The attack also damaged a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports Israel has killed more than 3,600 people in Lebanon since March 2, including 245 children. More than 900 children have been wounded.
In Gaza, Israeli forces have reopened border crossings into the besieged Palestinian territory, after closing them on Sunday in retaliation for Iranian strikes. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres had urged Israel to immediately reopen the passages, which are the only route for desperately needed humanitarian aid, which Israel severely limits. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed at least seven Palestinians on Monday, including a child, as Israel’s army pushes the so-called Yellow Line deeper into Gaza. In one attack, an Israeli drone fired at people gathered in Jabaliya refugee camp, killing three — among the dead, 8-year-old Jad Salman, a young boy whose father Youssef was seen clutching his son’s school bag, saying a final goodbye.
Youssef Salman: “My son is 8 years old. What wrong did he commit? He was leaving his school. He was leaving school. This is his bag with blood on it.”
Nigeria’s military says it has freed 360 people abducted by Boko Haram in southern Borno, in the northeastern part of the country. But villagers in the region say joint U.S.-Nigerian airstrikes killed dozens of civilians during operations in May, when AFRICOM and the Nigerian Army claimed they killed 175 so-called terrorists over three days. Nigeria is facing a decadelong insurgency in the north of the country, where armed groups have routinely carried out kidnappings for ransom.
In California, progressive Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman will advance to a November runoff election against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who’s seeking a second term in office. A count of mail-in ballots from the June 2 primary showed Raman surging ahead of former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.
This comes as officials continue to count ballots in the race to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom. With more than 80% tallied, Republican Steve Hilton has a slight lead over Democrat Tom Steyer in a close race for second place; one of them will advance to take on former Biden administration Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the general election.
On Monday, President Trump repeated his unfounded claim that California’s elections were “rigged,” writing on his Truth Social platform, “Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation.” More than half of Los Angeles voters are registered Democrats, compared to less than 15% who are Republicans.
President Trump formally nominated his former personal lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general. He would succeed Pam Bondi, whom the president fired back in April. The nomination comes just weeks after Blanche used his position at the Justice Department to protect Trump, his family and his business from any IRS investigation connected to tax returns filed before Trump’s controversial $10 billion settlement with the agency. In a statement, Public Citizen Co-President Lisa Gilbert wrote, “This is yet another example of Trump assembling a team of henchmen whose primary qualification is doing his own bidding, rather than serving the nation, to staff the government. Blanche demonstrated his toady qualities throughout his 'audition' for this role, and is being awarded with the leading role as a result.”
An immigrant from the nation of Georgia has died in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. Mamuka Artmeladze is the 50th person to die in ICE custody since Trump returned to office. The 43-year-old had been jailed at the troubled Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana for about four months when he was found unresponsive. ICE officials have not disclosed further details about his death. Artmeladze is the second immigrant to die while detained at Winn Correctional Center in less than two months. The facility is operated by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office and ICE contractor LaSalle Corrections. A recent inspection of the ICE jail found excessive use of force by guards, poor medical care and unsanitary conditions.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill conducted an inspection of the Newark ICE jail known as Delaney Hall Monday after previously being denied entry to the facility, where hundreds of immigrants began a hunger and labor strike in May. Governor Sherrill said her visit was closely controlled and limited and that she was prohibited from speaking to any of the detained immigrants inside. In a statement, Sherrill said the restrictions during the visit continued to raise “serious questions about the real conditions of the facility and the treatment of those held there.” Sherrill has faced criticism after she deployed New Jersey State Police on protesters outside Delaney Hall, which is run by the private prison company GEO Group.
Mutual aid volunteers have continued to support the families of those detained, even after facing harassment from law enforcement. On Monday, educator and YouTube star Ms. Rachel, known to millions around the world, paid a visit to the volunteers, as well as the children of parents detained at Delaney Hall. She said on her Instagram, “Met the sweetest children whose hearts are broken. They just want their parents home again.”
President Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan lashed out at Delaney Hall protesters in an interview with Fox News, claiming that government surveillance had revealed that most of the demonstrators were not from New Jersey.
Tom Homan: “Look, these are paid protesters. We got, you know, facial recognition of people from Portland. They’re at Portland riots, and many from the Minnesota. This is a well-planned, established thing they’re doing. This isn’t homegrown.”
In the same interview, Homan also laid out a plan by the Trump administration to deploy a massive surge of federal immigration agents to New York City in retaliation for new legislation recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that bans state and local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE and enacts other immigration protections. Homan’s announcement came just days before the start of the World Cup this week, with immigration activists leading campaigns nationwide to protect communities amid an expected rising presence of ICE agents during the soccer tournament.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pushed back against Tom Homan’s threats during a press conference with Governor Kathy Hochul Monday, calling for ICE to be abolished and saying, “I believe that ICE raids are cruel, they are inhumane, they do nothing to serve in the interest of public safety.” Mamdani also responded to the mounting barriers faced by World Cup fans and soccer players from qualifying nations that are on Trump’s travel ban and visa restrictions list.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “The World Cup is supposed to be a celebration of the world as a whole. And some of the decisions that we’ve seen been taken by the federal administration, be it the denial of visas for journalists from certain countries or the rejection of a visa for a coach of a team, as well as single-day visas for specific foreign national teams, this is anathema to what this tournament is supposed to be about. If we cannot even allow the players, the teams and the journalists covering those teams to come into this city and this country, then it begs a larger question about our commitment to the spirit of this tournament.”
A federal judge has ruled against President Trump’s $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, saying it’s an unlawful tax. This decision comes days after another federal judge ruled against a Trump administration policy to freeze applications for asylum, green cards, work permits and other immigration protections for people from 39 countries.
President Trump was loudly booed by basketball fans at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden Monday evening as he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The unwelcome reception drowned out the singing of the national anthem, after a camera showed Trump saluting from his VIP suite, surrounded by bulletproof glass.
Avery Wilson: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight…”
Crowd: [booing]
Fans reportedly waited outside Madison Square Garden for hours due to a strict security protocol resembling TSA, and Trump’s presence prompted the NYPD to cancel a watch party outside the venue that would have attracted thousands of people. We will have more on this story later in the broadcast with The Nation’s sports editor Dave Zirin.
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