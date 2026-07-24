U.S. Central Command says it has concluded a 13th consecutive night of airstrikes against Iran. Blasts were reported in several cities, including Khorramabad, Jask, and Bandar Abbas. In Ahvaz, a U.S. missile strike reportedly killed four people, leaving five others injured. Iran responded with attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and a U.S. air base in Jordan.

On Wednesday, President Trump attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for four soldiers killed in action while deployed to U.S. bases in Jordan and Iraq. The soldiers are 19-year-old Isabella Gonzales of Texas, 25-year-old Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii, 28-year-old Angel Rampersad of New York and 30-year-old Michael Emmanuel Swinton of North Carolina. Trump saluted as their bodies were returned to the U.S. Just hours later, the Pentagon lowered its official death toll for the Iran war to 14 from 18. Military officials told The New York Times the names were removed in part because their deaths occurred after President Trump declared a ceasefire in April.

Meanwhile, President Trump has threatened a “massive attack” on Iran, saying it would be “bigger than ever before” and that he’s close to making a decision.