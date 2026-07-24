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Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
Commercial media consolidation is already devastating newsrooms across the country. That is why we need to keep fighting for an independent press. We must build an independent media that includes diverse perspectives and keeps the public empowered with reliable information. For the only time this month, a group of generous donors will TRIPLE all donations made today, which means your $15 gift is worth $45. Please donate today, so we can keep bringing you fearless reporting from authentic voices and help keep our democracy intact.
Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
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U.S. Central Command says it has concluded a 13th consecutive night of airstrikes against Iran. Blasts were reported in several cities, including Khorramabad, Jask, and Bandar Abbas. In Ahvaz, a U.S. missile strike reportedly killed four people, leaving five others injured. Iran responded with attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and a U.S. air base in Jordan.
On Wednesday, President Trump attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for four soldiers killed in action while deployed to U.S. bases in Jordan and Iraq. The soldiers are 19-year-old Isabella Gonzales of Texas, 25-year-old Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii, 28-year-old Angel Rampersad of New York and 30-year-old Michael Emmanuel Swinton of North Carolina. Trump saluted as their bodies were returned to the U.S. Just hours later, the Pentagon lowered its official death toll for the Iran war to 14 from 18. Military officials told The New York Times the names were removed in part because their deaths occurred after President Trump declared a ceasefire in April.
Meanwhile, President Trump has threatened a “massive attack” on Iran, saying it would be “bigger than ever before” and that he’s close to making a decision.
The House of Representatives voted 214 to 208 Thursday to approve a resolution calling on President Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran. Four Republicans sided with Democrats in support of the measure, including Kentucky Congressmember Thomas Massie, who wrote ahead of the vote, “American servicemen and women are dying, and gas and fertilizer prices are soaring. It’s time to end this war.” It’s the second time the House has voted for a resolution seeking to rein in Trump’s power to wage war on Iran.
Later on Thursday, the Senate voted 47-49 against advancing a similar war powers resolution. Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman joined all but one Republican voting against the resolution.
A new report finds President Trump’s war against Iran has forced U.S. farmers to spend an additional $1.4 billion on diesel fuel compared to one year ago — an increase of more than 60%. On Thursday, the price of oil passed $100 a barrel for the first time since May as the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire and as Yemen’s Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea following their announcement of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.
The Food and Agriculture Organization reports global hunger declined for a third consecutive year in 2025, but progress remains fragile and far too slow to meet the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals by a 2030 deadline. The annual State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report found 7.8% of the global population, or roughly 645 million people, faced hunger last year. That's down from 8.1% in 2024. The FAO’s chief economist Máximo Torero warned the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz will delay progress toward ending global hunger.
Máximo Torero: “It will have an effect on production, it will have an effect on yields, and it will have a future effect on hunger. … So, depending on the length of impact of the crisis on food inflation, which is driven by higher energy and fertilizer prices, we simulate that between 510 and 520 million people may still be facing hunger in 2030.”
In the occupied West Bank, four Palestinians are dead following an attack by dozens of Israeli settlers who stormed the town of Tal, west of Nablus, earlier today. Israeli settlers and soldiers reportedly opened fire as Palestinians attempted to protect their homes. One Israeli was reportedly killed in an ensuing shootout. Al Jazeera reports at least 86 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of this year, including more than 20 fatally shot by Israeli settlers. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the attacks in Tal as a “massacre,” calling for urgent international intervention to halt settler violence and hold perpetrators accountable.
The Trump administration is weighing military action in Mali to target an al-Qaeda-affiliated group. That’s according to The Washington Post, which reports that, if approved, the plan would add an eighth nation to the list of countries where President Trump has ordered strikes since the start of his second term.
The Trump administration has imposed new tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners — just as a temporary 10% global tariff expired. On Thursday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced levies of 10% on imports from the European Union, Canada, Mexico and India, and 12.5% on goods from China, Japan, South Korea and other nations. The levies took effect just after midnight this morning. They will keep Trump’s massive regime of tariffs in place despite a Supreme Court ruling striking down earlier emergency-powers tariffs. This time, the Trump administration cited a section of the Trade Act of 1974 that allows for tariffs against countries that don’t outlaw forced labor or who allegedly fail to enforce anti-slavery laws.
In Texas, dozens of organizations and small businesses in Houston’s East End District will participate in an economic boycott today, demanding justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old Mexican father shot and killed by an ICE agent on July 7. Organizers are intensifying calls for the release of the three key eyewitnesses who remain in an ICE jail in Conroe, Texas, and for the Department of Homeland Security to identify the ICE agents involved in the fatal shooting. One of the eyewitnesses is Salgado’s brother, Victor. This comes as Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare says an independent investigation into the fatal shooting is moving forward.
Sean Teare: “The medical examiner ruled Mr. Salgado’s death a homicide. There’s one agency in Harris County, Texas, that’s authorized to investigate and prosecute that, and it’s my office.”
In Minnesota, the man who fatally shot Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in their home has received a sentence of two consecutive life terms plus 40 years in prison. A federal judge handed down the sentence on Thursday to 57-year-old Vance Boelter, a self-professed conservative evangelical Christian whose guilty plea helped him avoid a possible death sentence. He also pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their home during a violent rampage in June 2025, during which Boelter dressed as a police officer and modified his SUV to look like a police car. Investigators say Boelter left behind three assault rifles, a handgun and a hit list containing the names of dozens of people, including prominent Democrats and abortion providers and advocates.
The Trump administration has withdrawn subpoenas seeking the phone and text message records of New York Times journalists and their family members. The move came after a federal judge grilled federal prosecutors and threatened them with sanctions unless they withdrew the subpoenas. The Justice Department had been attempting to uncover confidential sources who spoke to the Times about security concerns over President Trump’s new Air Force One jet, donated to him by the royal family of Qatar. This comes as the Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee has issued subpoenas to the independent news site BreakThrough News, along with The People’s Forum and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research.
Here in New York City, a group of landlords are suing to overturn Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new rent freeze on apartments. The lawsuit accuses Mamdani of influencing the outcome of a vote by the independent New York City Rent Guidelines Board for zero rent increases on one- and two-year leases. This comes as Mayor Mamdani has tapped Lina Khan, the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission, to serve as chair of the city’s Economic Development Corporation.
Dozens of protesters blocked an entrance to the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Thursday, demanding the eviction of Crye Precision, a private contractor that supplies tactical gear to the Israeli military and ICE. Thursday’s action comes as part of an ongoing widespread campaign against other military equipment manufacturers. Democracy Now! was there. This is Etan Mabourakh of the National Iranian American Council.
Etan Mabourakh: “They are profiting off of war and ICE and genocide and war crimes, all being subsidized by New York City tax dollars. They pay a lower rent. They had their construction costs covered. And we, united as New Yorkers, are here to demand that our tax dollars go to us, go to our needs in the city, and not to Crye Precision and other companies that profit off of constant war that is slaughtering children in Iran, in Palestine, in Lebanon, and kidnapping, arresting and deporting our neighbors here at home.”
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