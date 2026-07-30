The Pentagon said it struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard targets inside ​Iran, including military command centers and drone facilities, in retaliation for Tehran targeting U.S. bases in Jordan. According to Iranian state media, a couple and their 2-year-old child were killed in U.S. strikes on Qeshm island. The U.S. also issued another round of sanctions on Iran, designating 10 entities and eight tankers.

This comes as the war threatens to spread throughout the region. Jordan said it intercepted an Iranian missile attack. In Egypt, a drone hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at the Mediterranean port ​of Damietta on Wednesday.

In Iraq, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia launched strikes on what they’re claiming are Iranian-backed militia groups Wednesday. Funerals were held for the fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces killed in the strikes. The Iraqi president condemned the air raids, calling it a “blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, targeting its official institutions.”

This is Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general.