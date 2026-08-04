Iran and Oman appear to be near finalizing a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and give Iran far more control of the strategic waterway than before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran five months ago. Under the proposed deal, ships heading into the Persian Gulf would transit through a channel controlled by Iran. Ships leaving the area would travel on a channel controlled by Oman. Iranian officials say ships would be forced to pay a “service fee” that would be divided equally between Iran and Oman.
Meanwhile, Iran and the United States have traded new threats. On Monday, President Trump threatened Iran with decapitation if it doesn’t agree to a new deal, while Iran is threatening to target U.S. warships if the U.S. does not lift its naval blockade of Iran.
Oil giants continue to report making soaring profits thanks to rising gas prices due to the war on Iran. BP reported making nearly $6 billion between April and June — that’s double last year’s profit during the second quarter. Saudi Aramco has reported it made $33 billion during the quarter — a 33% jump over last year. On Tuesday, President Trump criticized oil firms for making too much money and called on them to lower prices.
In Gaza, a mass funeral is being held today for 112 Palestinians from two families that were killed in an Israeli attack on residential buildings in Gaza City in November 2023. A total of 308 people are believed to have been killed in the attack, but the bodies of the victims remained buried under the rubble for over two years. During an operation in mid-July, Palestinian Civil Defense workers recovered 112 bodies, including 44 children and 37 women. Those bodies are being buried today.
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Emergency Service, spoke at the funeral while holding remains wrapped in a Palestinian flag.
Mahmoud Basal: “O nation, why are children getting killed in Gaza? Why are women getting killed in Gaza? Why are massacres committed against innocents in Gaza?”
Todd Blanche’s nomination to become the next attorney general appears to be back on track after Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina said they will now support him. On Sunday, Blanche issued a written order that purports to rescind a $1.8 billion so-called anti-weaponization fund that was part of a controversial settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS. Blanche also said in writing that the immunity agreement Trump struck with the IRS “applies only retroactively.” But critics say there are major loopholes in Blanche’s written assurances. The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting on Blanche’s nomination today. Blanche is Trump’s former personal attorney.
President Trump has publicly blasted U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and is considering firing her after she dismissed charges against individuals accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
President Donald Trump: “And I was disappointed with Jeanine Pirro, really disappointed with Jeanine Pirro. She — she folded like an umbrella. And people get away with things, and it’s a disgrace.”
Trump met with Pirro at the White House on Monday. For months, Trump has claimed, without proof, that vandals, including a former U.S. Olympian canoeist, had damaged the newly renovated Reflecting Pool, causing the water to turn green. Pirro initially claimed there was “tremendous evidence” of vandalism, but in recent days she admitted the damage was caused by a “hasty and botched” renovation.
Ukraine is continuing its drone attacks inside Russia. On Monday, a drone hit a Russian Black Sea resort, killing at least seven people, including three children. Fifty-eight people were wounded. Footage showed the drone slamming into a crowded beach. Earlier today, a Ukrainian drone strike killed at least five people around Moscow. This comes as Russia continues to strike Ukraine. A Russian drone and ballistic missile attack killed nine in Kyiv on Saturday. Another five Ukrainians were killed in Russian strikes earlier today.
Europe is grappling with a record-breaking heat wave, as Greece and France continue to battle wildfires. Wildfires outside of Athens jumped containment lines. This comes a day after two firefighting helicopters collided in midair, killing two crew members. In France, firefighters in the region around Bordeaux guarded against potential flare-ups. And England and Wales suffered the driest July in nearly 200 years due to a prolonged heat wave and lack of rainfall, according to the U.K.’s weather service.
In Sudan, a Sudanese army drone attack killed 35 people in Darfur, according to the Emergency Lawyers group, which has documented abuses by both sides of the civil war in Sudan. The strike on Sunday hit a court in the village of Garra al-Zawaya in North Darfur, which is under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. According to the U.N., more than 1,000 civilians were killed in drone strikes in Sudan during the first five months of this year. The conflict, now in its fourth year, has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced about 13 million and pushed much of Sudan into famine.
The state of Michigan has reported the first two deaths tied to the nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak. More than 11,000 cases of the illness have been detected in the state, and 193 people have been hospitalized since May. According to the CDC, cases have been found in 45 U.S. states. The outbreak comes a year after the Trump administration ended the Food and Drug Administration’s mandatory tracking for Cyclospora and five other pathogens. This is Dr. Rabia de Latour, a gastroenterologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
Dr. Rabia de Latour: “In 2025, there was a change in the actual regulation of cyclosporiasis in tracking and tracing this specific parasite, and it was changed from being a mandatory tracking and tracing program to voluntary for states. And I think that is also contributing to the fact that this outbreak was so massive.”
It’s Primary Day in Michigan. In the Democratic Senate primary, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed faces off against Haley Stevens in one of the most closely watched primary races of the year. The winner will face Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in November. Polls show that the progressive El-Sayed will likely win the race even though AIPAC and its affiliated groups have spent over $46 million to help Stevens. Key backers of El-Sayed include Senators Bernie Sanders and the United Auto Workers, while Stevens was endorsed by much of the political establishment, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Voters are also going to the polls in Kansas, Virginia, Washington state and Missouri, where former Democratic Congressmember Cori Bush is challenging Congressmember Wesley Bell in a rematch of their race two years ago.
On Capitol Hill, a number of religious leaders and activists were arrested Monday while protesting the war on Iran and the Trump administration’s attack on voting rights. The day of action was led by Bishop William J. Barber II of Repairers of the Breach.
Bishop William Barber II: “And it’s kind of shameful that you get arrested for shouting out for voting rights, but you don’t get arrested for voter suppression. You get arrested caring about voting rights and living wages and healthcare, but you don’t get arrested for an illegal war. But we’re going to arrest the attention of the nation.”
Twenty-five Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, arguing the president exceeded his legal authority to tax imports with his newest tariffs on goods from 60 countries. The states are asking the U.S. Court of International Trade to block and overturn the tariffs and refund duties they have paid.
In New Jersey, a Salvadoran immigrant has died while being held at the notorious ICE facility known as Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Forty-one-year-old Edwin Lopez-Cornejo is the 22nd person to die in ICE custody this year and the second to die at Delaney Hall. The cause of his death is unknown. Lopez-Cornejo leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. Lopez-Cornejo’s mother, Maria Cornejo, told the New Jersey Monitor, “I never got to see him. He didn’t get to see his daughter for six weeks. When we told her what happened, she let out a big scream and hasn’t been the same since. She can’t sleep or eat. Neither can I.”
According to court records revealed by The Guardian, the Trump administration tried to subject at least 10 hunger-striking ICE detainees to involuntary medical procedures, including force-feeding. At least three — and possibly five — detainees were actually force-fed, while five others abandoned their hunger strikes at the last moment rather than be inserted with a tube through the nose and down the esophagus and into the stomach. One Kurdish asylum seeker and hunger striker detained at the privately run Port Isabel Service Processing Center in South Texas was subjected to force-feeding for nearly eight months.
A federal judge Monday blocked New York’s law barring federal immigration agents from wearing masks and requiring visible identification. The judge found the U.S. is likely to win its Supremacy Clause argument that states can’t regulate federal officers, but the judge allowed New York’s separate ban on cooperation agreements between local police and ICE.
In Pittsburgh, the family of Daphy Michel, a 31-year-old Haitian asylum seeker, is expected to sue ICE after she died of hypothermia at a bus shelter days after her release from ICE custody. The Allegheny County medical examiner said her death was a homicide. The medical examiner found she was a vulnerable adult with untreated severe mental illness and a significant language barrier. Her family’s attorney says ICE fitted her with an ankle monitor, dropped her 25 miles from home and left her in the February cold wearing summer clothing.
Federal workers sued the Trump administration Monday over its policy ending gender-affirming care coverage for adults in federal employee health plans. The lawsuit, brought by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, targets an Office of Personnel Management mandate that directs insurers to eliminate coverage for transition-related medical care.
Here in New York, a dozen current and former home care workers have begun an eighth day on a hunger strike to pressure the City Council to pass the No More 24 Act to ban 24-hour shifts. Home care workers often work consecutive days providing round-the-clock care for elderly and disabled patients. Over the past week, the home care workers have protested outside New York City Hall and the home of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin. One of the home care workers on hunger strike, Xue Zhen Chen, spoke at a rally on Sunday.
Xue Zhen Chen: “Today we say the 24-hour workday is not only an act of violence against home care workers, but also demeans everyone who provides care, including mothers and sisters everywhere.”
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