Tuesday,
January 3, 2017
Monday,
January 2, 2017
Friday,
December 30, 2016
Thursday,
December 29, 2016
Dec 08, 2016
The End of the EPA? Trump Taps Climate Change Denier & Fossil Fuel Ally Scott Pruitt to Head Agency
Dec 07, 2016
Noam Chomsky & Harry Belafonte in Conversation on Trump, Sanders, the KKK, Rebellious Hearts & More
Dec 06, 2016
VIDEO: Patti Smith & Michael Stipe Perform at Democracy Now!'s 20th Anniversary
Dec 01, 2016
Cornel West on Donald Trump: This is What Neo-Fascism Looks Like
Dec 28, 2016
Part 2: CIA Interrogator Reveals Saddam Hussein Predicted Rise of ISIS & U.S. Failure in Iraq
Dec 27, 2016
Part 2: Jameel Jaffer on Obama's National Security Legacy & What Lies Ahead with Trump
Dec 23, 2016
Chair of Standing Rock Sioux Calls on Obama to Free Leonard Peltier
Dec 22, 2016
Part 2: Marcus Garvey's Family Asks President Obama for a Posthumous Pardon
Tue, Jan 03, 2017
Without Warning or Public Input, House Republicans Vote to Dismantle Ethics Oversight Office
Craig Holman: Trump Administration Gearing Up to Be "Most Scandal-Ridden in History"
"Dreadful Year" of Attacks in Turkey Capped by 39 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub Attack
"Strange Fruit:" History of Anti-Lynching Song Rebecca Ferguson Has Demanded to Sing at Inauguration
Monday, January 02, 2017
Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now Facing Threats to the Survival of the Human Species
Noam Chomsky & Harry Belafonte in Conversation on Trump, Sanders, the KKK, Rebellious Hearts & More
Friday, December 30, 2016
Diana Buttu & Gideon Levy on Israeli Settlements, Kerry, Military Aid & End of Two-State Solution
Ava DuVernay's Documentary "13th" About Mass Incarceration Shortlisted for an Oscar
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Scientists Scramble to Protect Decades of Climate Research Before Trump Takes Office
Facing Possible Threats Under Trump, Internet Archive to Build Server in Canada
Obama Urged to Take U.S. Nukes Off High Alert Before Trump Takes Office
Sons of Julius & Ethel Rosenberg Ask Obama to Exonerate Their Mother in Nuclear Spy Case
George W. Bush's Ethics Lawyer: Trump Will Be in Violation of Constitution on Day One
Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now Facing Threats to the Survival of the Human Species
CIA Interrogator: At Time of U.S. Invasion, Saddam Hussein Was Focused on Writing Novel, Not WMDs
Obama Urged to Take U.S. Nukes Off High Alert Before Trump Takes Office
