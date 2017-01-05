Independent Global News
Thursday,
January 5, 2017
Wednesday,
January 4, 2017
Tuesday,
January 3, 2017
Monday,
January 2, 2017
Story
Dec 08, 2016
The End of the EPA? Trump Taps Climate Change Denier & Fossil Fuel Ally Scott Pruitt to Head Agency
Story
Dec 07, 2016
Noam Chomsky & Harry Belafonte in Conversation on Trump, Sanders, the KKK, Rebellious Hearts & More
Web Exclusive
Dec 06, 2016
VIDEO: Patti Smith & Michael Stipe Perform at Democracy Now!'s 20th Anniversary
Story
Dec 01, 2016
Cornel West on Donald Trump: This is What Neo-Fascism Looks Like
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 04, 2017
From Keystone XL Pipeline to #DAPL: Jasilyn Charger, Water Protector from Cheyenne River Reservation
Web Exclusive
Jan 04, 2017
Part 2: Robert Meeropol on Trump Mentor Roy Cohn's Role in Prosecution of Julius & Ethel Rosenberg
Web Exclusive
Dec 28, 2016
Part 2: CIA Interrogator Reveals Saddam Hussein Predicted Rise of ISIS & U.S. Failure in Iraq
Web Exclusive
Dec 27, 2016
Part 2: Jameel Jaffer on Obama's National Security Legacy & What Lies Ahead with Trump
Download Video
Thu, Jan 05, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Arrest, NAACP Pres. Calls for More Civil Disobedience to Oppose Sessions as Attorney General
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
NAACP President on Dylann Roof's Lack of Regret for Massacre: "It's About the State of America"
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald on "Dearth of Evidence" Linking Russia to WikiLeaks Release of DNC Emails
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald: Mainstream U.S. Media is Culpable for Disseminating Fake & Deceitful News on Russia
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
New Trump Immigration Memo Revives Call for Obama to Pardon All Undocumented Immigrants, Extend DACA
Rep. Grijalva: Power of the People Key to Stopping Repeal of Obamacare & Worst Instincts of Trump
Trump Treasury Pick Steven Mnuchin's Bank OneWest Accused of Widespread Misconduct
Privacy Advocates Warn of Potential Surveillance Through Listening Devices Like Amazon Echo, Google Home
American University Removes Leonard Peltier Statue After FBI Letter Amid Urgent Push for Clemency
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Without Warning or Public Input, House Republicans Vote to Dismantle Ethics Oversight Office
Craig Holman: Trump Administration Gearing Up to Be "Most Scandal-Ridden in History"
"Dreadful Year" of Attacks in Turkey Capped by 39 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub Attack
"Strange Fruit:" History of Anti-Lynching Song Rebecca Ferguson Has Demanded to Sing at Inauguration
Monday, January 02, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now Facing Threats to the Survival of the Human Species
Noam Chomsky & Harry Belafonte in Conversation on Trump, Sanders, the KKK, Rebellious Hearts & More
Show Archive ⟶
