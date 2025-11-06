A new analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds nearly 1.2 million U.S. households, or almost 5 million people, will receive zero dollars in SNAP food assistance benefits this month. That’s despite two federal court rulings that the Trump administration must tap contingency funds to keep SNAP entitlements paid during the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the shutdown is delaying federal funding to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps some 6 million U.S. households pay their heating or cooling bills. About one out of every six U.S. households is currently behind on their energy bills.