Thursday,
February 23, 2017
Wednesday,
February 22, 2017
Tuesday,
February 21, 2017
Monday,
February 20, 2017
Story
Feb 23, 2017
"Kids Will Be Harmed by This": Trump Admin Rolls Back Protections for Transgender Students
Story
Feb 23, 2017
We Have to Keep Fighting: Water Protectors Vow Continued Resistance to #DAPL as Main Camp Is Evicted
Story
Feb 23, 2017
Days After Pruitt Becomes EPA Head, Newly Released Emails Show His Ties to Koch Bros. & Energy Firms
Story
Feb 22, 2017
"A Deportation Force on Steroids": Millions of Immigrants Could Face Removal Under New Trump Rules
Web Exclusive
Feb 15, 2017
Breaking: In Victory For Workers, Fast Food CEO Andrew Puzder Withdraws as Labor Nominee
Web Exclusive
Feb 14, 2017
The Predatory Mindset of Donald Trump: An Interview with Eve Ensler & Christine Schuler Deschryver
Web Exclusive
Feb 10, 2017
Coretta Scott King's Memoirist: She Knew the People Sessions Prosecuted for Voting Rights Activism
Web Exclusive
Feb 10, 2017
See the Signs of Terror: Journalists Call on Trump to Condemn White Supremacist-Led Attacks & Plots
Thu, Feb 23, 2017
"Kids Will Be Harmed by This": Trump Admin Rolls Back Protections for Transgender Students
We Have to Keep Fighting: Water Protectors Vow Continued Resistance to #DAPL as Main Camp Is Evicted
Days After Pruitt Becomes EPA Head, Newly Released Emails Show His Ties to Koch Bros. & Energy Firms
Madison, Wisc. to Pay $3.3M to Family of Tony Robinson, a Black Teenager Shot by Police
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
"A Deportation Force on Steroids": Millions of Immigrants Could Face Removal Under New Trump Rules
Advocate: Trump's Deportations are Possible Because Obama & Congress Failed to Protect Immigrants
Anne Frank Center: Trump's Remarks on Anti-Semitism are Too Little, Too Late
White House Refuses to Condemn Rise of Islamophobia as Radical Right Enters Political Mainstream
FDR Rejected Anne Frank Twice as a Refugee, Advocate Urges Trump Not to Close U.S. Borders Again
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
A Champion of the People or Wall Street? Trump Pushes to End Dodd-Frank & Consumer Protection Agency
Black Edge: New Yorker's Sheelah Kolhatkar on Wall Street's Biggest Insider Trading Story in History
A Message to Trump from a Swede: My Real Concern is Rise of Militant Anti-Muslim Neo-Nazis, Fascists
#StopTrump: Protests Erupt Across Britain as Lawmakers Debate Canceling Trump's State Visit
Monday, February 20, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
DHS Memos: Speed Up Mass Deportations & Prosecute Parents Who Help Undocumented Children Enter U.S.
Daniel Ramirez Medina's Lawyer: "Absolutely No Evidence" to Support DREAMer's Continued Detention
Did Jeff Sessions Foreshadow New Immigration Crackdown in a Memo Before Becoming Attorney General?
George Takei on 75th Anniv. of Internment of Japanese Americans & Why Trump is "The Real Terrorist"
"For-Profit President": A Look at How Trump Is Pushing Wholesale Corporate Takeover of the Gov't
Greenwald: Empowering the "Deep State" to Undermine Trump is Prescription for Destroying Democracy
"For-Profit President": A Look at How Trump Is Pushing Wholesale Corporate Takeover of the Gov't
Undocumented Mother in Sanctuary in Denver Church: I've Paid Taxes for 20 Years, Why Hasn't Trump?
George Takei on 75th Anniv. of Internment of Japanese Americans & Why Trump is "The Real Terrorist"
