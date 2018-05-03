Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
May 3, 2018
Wednesday,
May 2, 2018
Tuesday,
May 1, 2018
Monday,
April 30, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
May 03, 2018
As Caravan of Migrants Begins Entry at U.S.-Mexico Border, Trump Admin Attacks Legal Asylum Process
Story
May 03, 2018
Arundhati Roy’s Latest Novel Takes on Fascism, Rising Hindu Nationalism in India & Abuses in Kashmir
Story
May 02, 2018
May Day in Puerto Rico: Police Attack Anti-Austerity Protesters with Pepper Spray & Tear Gas
Story
May 02, 2018
Detained and Then Deported: U.S. Human Rights Lawyers Barred from Entry into Israel
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
May 01, 2018
“Death Penalty Is Lynching’s Stepson”: Bryan Stevenson on Slavery, White Supremacy, Prisons & More
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Web Bonus: Alejandra Pablos on Being Targeted & Detained by
ICE
for Her Activism
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Rohingya Activist Recalls Devastation at World’s Most Densely Populated Refugee Camp in Bangladesh
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Exclusivo: Dilma Rousseff no Democracy Now! (Em Português)
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
1968
Travel Ban
Syria
Sexual Assault
Gun Control
Yemen
Immigration
Climate Change
Brazil
Puerto Rico
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, May 03, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, May 03, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Caravan of Migrants Begins Entry at U.S.-Mexico Border, Trump Admin Attacks Legal Asylum Process
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Arundhati Roy’s Latest Novel Takes on Fascism, Rising Hindu Nationalism in India & Abuses in Kashmir
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
May Day in Puerto Rico: Police Attack Anti-Austerity Protesters with Pepper Spray & Tear Gas
Puerto Rico Needs Help: Unelected Fiscal Board Pushes Austerity as Island Continues Slow Recovery
Arizona Joins Red State Revolt: Teachers’ Strike Reaches Day Five
With Labor & Immigrant Rights Under Attack, May Day Protesters Rally in New York City
Detained and Then Deported: U.S. Human Rights Lawyers Barred from Entry into Israel
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Worldwide Mourning as 10 Journalists Killed in Afghanistan’s Deadliest Day for Reporters Since 2001
“Talking About History Is Way We Liberate America”: New Memorial Honors Victims of White Supremacy
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, April 30, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tim Shorrock on North Korea Nuclear Deal: Will the U.S. Drop Sanctions & Economic Embargo?
Champion for Black Power & All the Oppressed: Dr. Cone, Founder of Black Liberation Theology, Dies
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
North Korea Pledges to Abandon Nuclear Arms If U.S. Agrees Not to Invade
2
Senior Democrat Caught on Tape Pressuring Progressive Congressional Candidate to Drop Out of Race
3
Champion for Black Power & All the Oppressed: Dr. Cone, Founder of Black Liberation Theology, Dies
4
May Day in Puerto Rico: Police Attack Anti-Austerity Protesters with Pepper Spray & Tear Gas
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options