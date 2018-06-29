Independent Global News
Friday,
June 29, 2018
Thursday,
June 28, 2018
Wednesday,
June 27, 2018
Tuesday,
June 26, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Jun 29, 2018
Don’t Put Children in Cages! Reunite Families Now! A Message from Youth Protesters in Texas
Story
Jun 29, 2018
Actor Jay Ellis of HBO’s “Insecure” Condemns Separation of Families at Protest in Brownsville, Texas
Story
Jun 29, 2018
Voices from Brownsville Protest: We Have a Moral Responsibility to Help Asylum Seekers
Story
Jun 29, 2018
Susan Sarandon & Linda Sarsour Speak Out as 630 Women Arrested Protesting U.S. Immigration Policy
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2018
As Mike Pence Visits Guatemala, Jennifer Harbury Discusses the U.S. Role in the Refugee Crisis
Web Exclusive
Jun 26, 2018
Web Bonus: Psychologist Dana Sinopoli Warns Migrant Children Face “Systematic Traumatization”
Web Exclusive
Jun 19, 2018
Extended Conversation with Nicaraguan Government Minister Paul Oquist on Escalating Crisis
Web Exclusive
Jun 15, 2018
U.S. Withdrawal from Human Rights Council “Imminent” After U.N. Condemns Israel for Gaza Massacre
Fri, Jun 29, 2018
Daily Show
Fri, Jun 29, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Actor Jay Ellis of HBO’s “Insecure” Condemns Separation of Families at Protest in Brownsville, Texas
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
DNC
Chair Tom Perez on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Upset Win & Obama’s Immigration Policies
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Voices from Brownsville Protest: We Have a Moral Responsibility to Help Asylum Seekers
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Don’t Put Children in Cages! Reunite Families Now! A Message from Youth Protesters in Texas
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Texas Protesters March to Federal Courthouse Where Migrants Are Being Prosecuted in Mass Trials
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Susan Sarandon & Linda Sarsour Speak Out as 630 Women Arrested Protesting U.S. Immigration Policy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Recent Shows
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Justice Kennedy’s Resignation Opens Door for Far-Right Supreme Court & Overturning of Roe v. Wade
In Janus Case, Court Issues Major Anti-Labor Ruling, Eviscerating Power of Public-Sector Unions
Meet an Immigration Lawyer Trying to Unite Migrant Families While Battling the Trump Administration
Jennifer Harbury: Today’s Refugee Crisis Is Blowback from U.S. Dirty Wars in Central America
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
28-Year-Old Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Primary, Backing Medicare for All & Abolishing
ICE
Linda Sarsour: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is the Hope We Have Been Waiting For
SCOTUS
Backs Muslim Travel Ban; Critics Liken It to Decisions on Segregation & Japanese Internment
Federal Judge Orders U.S. to Reunite Migrant Children with Their Families After Separation at Border
A Critic of Neoliberalism & Drug War, Andrés Manuel López Obrador Poised to Win Mexico’s Presidency
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable”: NFL’s Michael Bennett on Kneeling for Racial Justice
Michael Bennett Speaks Out About Trauma of Growing Up Black in America & His “Emmett Till Moment”
Michael Bennett on Concussions & Brain Injuries in
NFL
: “Fans Need to Stop Dehumanizing Players”
Psychologist: Separating Children at the Border Creates Trauma Passed Down Through Generations
Show Archive
