Friday,
July 6, 2018
Thursday,
July 5, 2018
Wednesday,
July 4, 2018
Tuesday,
July 3, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Jul 06, 2018
As Scott Pruitt Resigns, Former
EPA
Officials Warn His Radical, Anti-Science Agenda Harmed Nation
Story
Jul 06, 2018
Meet the Mother Who Confronted Scott Pruitt & Urged Him to Resign—Three Days Later, He Did
Story
Jul 06, 2018
New
EPA
Chief Andrew Wheeler, Former Coal Lobbyist, Aims to Continue to Dismantle
EPA
from Inside
Story
Jul 06, 2018
Future of Affirmative Action in Jeopardy with New
DOJ
Order & Retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy
Web Exclusive
Jun 30, 2018
Watch: Families Belong Together Rally in Washington, D.C.
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2018
As Mike Pence Visits Guatemala, Jennifer Harbury Discusses the U.S. Role in the Refugee Crisis
Web Exclusive
Jun 26, 2018
Web Bonus: Psychologist Dana Sinopoli Warns Migrant Children Face “Systematic Traumatization”
Web Exclusive
Jun 19, 2018
Extended Conversation with Nicaraguan Government Minister Paul Oquist on Escalating Crisis
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Asylum Seekers Win in Court as Federal Judge Rules Against Indefinite & Arbitrary Detention
From Separating Families to Jailing Asylum Seekers, Trump Admin Accused of Criminalizing Migration
As Gov’t Says 3,000 Migrant Children Are in Custody, Detained Mothers Are Organizing to Find Their Kids
Concentration Camps in the U.S.: Andrea Pitzer Decries Tent Cities for Detaining Kids Without Trial
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
“What to the American Slave Is Your 4th of July?”: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass’s Historic Speech
James Forman Jr. on “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America”
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Mexico’s Leftist President-elect
AMLO
Promises Sweeping Changes on Corruption, Poverty, Drug War
Asylum Seekers on U.S.-Mexico Border Are Waiting for Days in the Hot Sun, Told the U.S. Is “Full”
Airport Worker “Heartbroken” Witnessing Waves of Migrant Children Silently Flown Around the Country
