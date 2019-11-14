Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
November 14, 2019
Wednesday,
November 13, 2019
Tuesday,
November 12, 2019
Monday,
November 11, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Nov 14, 2019
In First Public Impeachment Hearing, Trump Implicated in Effort to Pressure Ukraine to Probe Bidens
Story
Nov 14, 2019
“This Is Unacceptable”: Ex-Congresswoman Who Voted to Impeach Nixon Says Trump Is a Rogue President
Story
Nov 14, 2019
Chilean Activist: Same Elites Who Caused Social Crisis Can’t Be Trusted to Write New Constitution
Story
Nov 14, 2019
CodePink Founder Medea Benjamin Threatened with Arrest After Protesting U.S. Foreign Interventions
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 13, 2019
After Evo: As Right-Wing Senator Declares Herself President, What’s Next for Bolivia?
Web Exclusive
Nov 11, 2019
The Silence Is the Loudest Sound: Arundhati Roy Condemns Indian Crackdown in Kashmir
Web Exclusive
Nov 11, 2019
Should First Primaries Be in Whitest States? Warren Says, “I’m Just a Player in the Game”
Web Exclusive
Nov 09, 2019
Photographer Cecil Williams Remembers the Orangeburg Massacre & Documenting Civil Rights Era
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Impeachment
Bolivia
Climate Crisis
2020 Election
Immigration
Whistleblowers
Syria
Gun Control
Hong Kong
Brazil
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, Nov 14, 2019
Daily Show
Thu, Nov 14, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
In First Public Impeachment Hearing, Trump Implicated in Effort to Pressure Ukraine to Probe Bidens
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“This Is Unacceptable”: Ex-Congresswoman Who Voted to Impeach Nixon Says Trump Is a Rogue President
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Chilean Activist: Same Elites Who Caused Social Crisis Can’t Be Trusted to Write New Constitution
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
CodePink Founder Medea Benjamin Threatened with Arrest After Protesting U.S. Foreign Interventions
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Democracy on Trial: Bill Moyers on Impeachment Inquiry & Why
PBS
Should Air Hearings in Primetime
Bill Moyers on Impeachment: All Presidents Lie, But Trump Has Created a Culture of Lying
A Coup? A Debate on the Political Crisis in Bolivia That Led to Evo Morales’s Resignation
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
The Edge of Democracy: Lula Is Freed in Brazil in Victory for Movement to Resist Bolsonaro
Vowing to End Cash Bail & Reform Justice System, Chesa Boudin Wins San Francisco DA Race
“Seattle Is Not For Sale”: Voters Rebuke Amazon, Re-electing Socialist Kshama Sawant
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, November 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“This Is a Military Coup”: Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns After Army Calls for His Ouster
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Environmental Justice, Shutting Down Pipelines, Capitalism & Billionaires
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
2
Chilean Government Bows to Protests & Agrees to Rewrite Constitution
3
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
4
“This Is a Military Coup”: Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns After Army Calls for His Ouster
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options