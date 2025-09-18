Israeli ground forces have advanced deeper into Gaza City, forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee under heavy fire from tanks, fighter jets and naval bombardment. The relentless strikes killed at least 79 Palestinians over the last 24 hours, according to Gaza health officials, with another 228 wounded. Among the dead are a mother and child killed in an air attack on a residential apartment in the Shati refugee camp and 13 people killed in an Israeli attack in front of Al-Shifa Hospital. This is Yasmin Zaqout, who narrowly survived an assault that collapsed her family’s home in Gaza City.

Yasmin Zaqout: “They pulled me out from under the rubble with my mouth filled with sand. They spent two hours trying to rescue me and my injured husband. My daughter suffocated under the debris. … The ruins of the house crushed my legs, and the columns were on my chest. My husband and son are in critical condition, and my daughter died.”

Gaza City is under a complete internet and communications blackout for a second straight day after Israel strikes destroyed infrastructure.

Meanwhile, an investigation by The New Humanitarian has documented the names of nearly 3,000 Palestinians who were killed while seeking aid and almost 20,000 others who were wounded by Israeli forces. That includes nearly 1,000 Palestinians killed at or near aid sites operated by the militarized U.S.- and Israeli-backed, so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.