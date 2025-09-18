From our first broadcast nearly 30 years ago, Democracy Now! has always been fiercely independent. Over these last 3 decades, our daily global news hour has been a source of truth in a media landscape all too often bought by commercial interests. Can you start a monthly donation? Monthly donations are the lifeblood of Democracy Now!.Can you start a monthly donation? Monthly donors represent more than 20 percent of our annual revenue. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
From our first broadcast nearly 30 years ago, Democracy Now! has always been fiercely independent. Over these last 3 decades, our daily global news hour has been a source of truth in a media landscape all too often bought by commercial interests. Can you start a monthly donation? Monthly donations are the lifeblood of Democracy Now!.Can you start a monthly donation? Monthly donors represent more than 20 percent of our annual revenue. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.
Please do your part today.
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.
Media Options