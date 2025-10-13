Hamas has released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza for the past two years. Red Cross vehicles carried the captives from Gaza to Israel. Hamas is also in the process of handing over the bodies of 28 Israeli captives who have been confirmed dead. In exchange, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom had been held without charge.

This all comes as part of the first phase of a U.S.-backed 20-point plan. Earlier today, President Trump addressed the Israeli Knesset.

President Donald Trump: “Like the U.S.A. right now, it will be the golden age of Israel and the golden age of the Middle East.”

A group of left-wing Israeli lawmakers briefly interrupted Trump’s address by waving a sign calling him to “Recognize Palestine.” Trump heads next to Sharm el-Sheikh, where he and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will co-host what’s being described as a peace summit. Leaders and officials from 27 countries are scheduled to attend. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited but is not attending. Celebrations have been held across Israel today as hostages held in Gaza reunite with their families.