Wednesday,
April 10, 2019
Tuesday,
April 9, 2019
Monday,
April 8, 2019
Friday,
April 5, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 10, 2019
A Vote to Maintain Apartheid? Israel’s Netanyahu Set to Win 5th Term After Vow to Annex West Bank
Story
Apr 10, 2019
Academic Freedom at Risk After Decades of Attacks and Underfunding from Right Wing
Story
Apr 09, 2019
Has Trump Locked U.S. and Iran into a “Permanent State of Enmity” by Listing
IRGC
as Terror Group?
Story
Apr 09, 2019
Trump Purges
DHS
Leadership, Threatening to Make Immigration Policies Even More Draconian
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 09, 2019
Trump Pushes For More Separation of Families on the Southern Border, Amping Up Attacks on Immigrants
Web Exclusive
Apr 05, 2019
Joe Cirincione: Trump Says
NATO
Nations Aren’t Paying Fair Share of Military Spending. That’s Not True.
Web Exclusive
Mar 29, 2019
Freed Prisoner Albert Woodfox on Transformation & Hope After Four Decades in Solitary Confinement
Web Exclusive
Mar 28, 2019
Investigating Bias: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do
Browse Web Exclusives
Tue, Apr 09, 2019
Daily Show
Tue, Apr 09, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Has Trump Locked U.S. and Iran into a “Permanent State of Enmity” by Listing
IRGC
as Terror Group?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Purges
DHS
Leadership, Threatening to Make Immigration Policies Even More Draconian
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Kirstjen Nielsen’s Cruel Legacy: Outgoing
DHS
Secretary Proudly Separated Families & Caged Children
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Stephen Miller’s Uncle: Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Comments Demonize Asylum Seekers & Stir Racist Hatred
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
A Vote to Maintain Apartheid? Israel’s Netanyahu Set to Win 5th Term After Vow to Annex West Bank
Academic Freedom at Risk After Decades of Attacks and Underfunding from Right Wing
Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Has Trump Locked U.S. and Iran into a “Permanent State of Enmity” by Listing
IRGC
as Terror Group?
Trump Purges
DHS
Leadership, Threatening to Make Immigration Policies Even More Draconian
Kirstjen Nielsen’s Cruel Legacy: Outgoing
DHS
Secretary Proudly Separated Families & Caged Children
Stephen Miller’s Uncle: Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Comments Demonize Asylum Seekers & Stir Racist Hatred
Monday, April 08, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
A New Nuclear Arms Race: As
NATO
Marks 70th Anniversary, Threat of Nuclear Confrontation Grows
Kings Bay Plowshares: Peace Activists Face 25 Years for Action at U.S. Nuclear Submarine Base
Show Archive
Most popular
1
Meet the Family Suing Boeing in First U.S. Wrongful Death Suit Since Ethiopia Crash Kills 157
2
Video Confirms CA Police Shot and Killed Rapper While Asleep in His Car
3
“Corporate Homicide”: Ralph Nader Demands Boeing Recall Jets After Ethiopia Crash Kills His Niece
4
43 Years: Meet the Man Held in Solitary Confinement Longer Than Any Prisoner in U.S. History
