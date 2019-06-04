Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
June 4, 2019
Monday,
June 3, 2019
Friday,
May 31, 2019
Thursday,
May 30, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jun 04, 2019
Damning Canadian Inquiry Calls the Murder and Disappearance of Indigenous Women & Girls Genocide
Story
Jun 04, 2019
Democratic Divide: Ryan Grim on the New Progressives in the Party at Odds with the Establishment
Story
Jun 03, 2019
How Voter Suppression & Gerrymandering Cleared the Path for Unprecedented Abortion Bans
Story
Jun 03, 2019
Ari Berman:
GOP
Docs Prove Census Citizenship Question Is About Preserving White Political Power
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
May 31, 2019
These Women Provided Illegal Abortions Before Roe v. Wade. Will Activists Have to Go Underground Again?
Web Exclusive
May 30, 2019
Kate Clifford Larson on “Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero”
Web Exclusive
May 29, 2019
No More Deaths: Scott Warren & Catherine Gaffney on How Humanitarian Aid Is Criminalized Near Border
Web Exclusive
May 28, 2019
Former
NAACP
President Ben Jealous on Student Debt Crisis & the Need to Make Public Universities Free
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Julian Assange
Freedom of the Press
Narendra Modi
Abortion
Iran
India
Immigration
2020 Election
Climate Change
Israel & Palestine
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tue, Jun 04, 2019
Daily Show
Tue, Jun 04, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Damning Canadian Inquiry Calls the Murder and Disappearance of Indigenous Women & Girls Genocide
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Democratic Divide: Ryan Grim on the New Progressives in the Party at Odds with the Establishment
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Monday, June 03, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Ari Berman:
GOP
Docs Prove Census Citizenship Question Is About Preserving White Political Power
How Voter Suppression & Gerrymandering Cleared the Path for Unprecedented Abortion Bans
Clarence Thomas Cited This Author’s Book to Link Abortion to Eugenics. He Says “It’s Just Not True”
Iraq Combat Veteran: Pardon of War Criminals Sends Disturbing Message to U.S. Military, World
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, May 31, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
U.N. Special Rapporteur Calls for Julian Assange to Be Freed, Citing “Psychological Torture”
Ask for Jane: Meet the Underground Feminist Group That Provided Abortions Before Roe v. Wade
Remembering Dr. George Tiller, 10 Years After the Abortion Provider Was Assassinated in Kansas
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Denied Entry to US, Palestinian Diplomat Hanan Ashrawi on US “Peace Plan” & Israeli Political Crisis
In Landmark Opioid Trial, Oklahoma Accuses Johnson & Johnson of Being Drug “Kingpin” Fueled by Greed
Trump Admin’s Move to Delay Placing Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill Is “Rooted in Misogyny & Racism”
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Scott Warren Provided Food & Water to Migrants in Arizona; He Now Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
2
Remembering Dr. George Tiller, 10 Years After the Abortion Provider Was Assassinated in Kansas
3
Ask for Jane: Meet the Underground Feminist Group That Provided Abortions Before Roe v. Wade
4
U.N. Special Rapporteur Calls for Julian Assange to Be Freed, Citing “Psychological Torture”
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options