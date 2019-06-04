On Monday, Customs and Border Protection officials announced two more deaths of migrants in their custody. Three migrants have now died in three days while in government custody. A 40-year-old Honduran woman died Monday morning. She collapsed just 25 minutes after being detained near the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, but could not be saved by emergency medical treatment. CBP also said Monday a 33-year-old Salvadoran man died after experiencing apparent seizures following his apprehension Sunday. The deaths follow that of Johana Medina on Saturday, a 25-year-old transgender woman from El Salvador who had sought medical treatment for over two months for complications related to HIV/AIDS.

In addition to the recent deaths, at least six migrant children have died over the last eight months after they were arrested crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Before last year, no child died in immigration custody in over a decade.