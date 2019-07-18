Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Friday,
July 19, 2019
Thursday,
July 18, 2019
Wednesday,
July 17, 2019
Tuesday,
July 16, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jul 19, 2019
Anti-Racist Historian: Attacks on Rep. Omar Rooted in Belief “America is for White People”
Story
Jul 19, 2019
In 2003, This U.K. Whistleblower Almost Stopped the Iraq Invasion. A New Film Tells Her Story
Web Exclusive
Jul 19, 2019
15 Years Later: How U.K. Whistleblower Katharine Gun Risked Everything to Leak a Damning Iraq War Memo
Web Exclusive
Jul 19, 2019
“For Sama” Documentary Compiles Five Years of Footage from Aleppo by Syrian Citizen Journalist
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jul 19, 2019
15 Years Later: How U.K. Whistleblower Katharine Gun Risked Everything to Leak a Damning Iraq War Memo
Web Exclusive
Jul 19, 2019
“For Sama” Documentary Compiles Five Years of Footage from Aleppo by Syrian Citizen Journalist
Web Exclusive
Jul 18, 2019
Disney Heiress Meets with Disneyland Workers & Calls Out Disney for Getting Rich by Exploiting Them
Web Exclusive
Jul 16, 2019
Ani DiFranco on Trump, Her New Memoir, Defying Music Moguls & Working with Pete Seeger and Prince
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Iran
Immigration
Climate Change
Jeffrey Epstein
Brazil
Abortion
2020 Election
Freedom of the Press
Julian Assange
Sudan
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thu, Jul 18, 2019
Daily Show
Thu, Jul 18, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Nearly 100,000 in Puerto Rico Protest Demanding Gov. Rosselló Resign over Lewd Texts & Corruption
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“It Is Not Just War. It Is Life”: Acclaimed Doc “For Sama” Offers Rare Glimpse into War-Torn Syria
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Friday, July 19, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Anti-Racist Historian: Attacks on Rep. Omar Rooted in Belief “America is for White People”
In 2003, This U.K. Whistleblower Almost Stopped the Iraq Invasion. A New Film Tells Her Story
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Nearly 100,000 in Puerto Rico Protest Demanding Gov. Rosselló Resign over Lewd Texts & Corruption
“It Is Not Just War. It Is Life”: Acclaimed Doc “For Sama” Offers Rare Glimpse into War-Torn Syria
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“They Didn’t Do Their Job”: Eric Garner Family Outraged
DOJ
Won’t Prosecute His Death by Police
Amazon Workers Demand Fair Pay & Conditions as Company Continues Undercutting Rivals
Happiest Place on Earth? Meet the Disney Heiress Speaking Out Against Disneyland’s Abuse of Workers
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Mass Graves of Immigrants Found in Texas, But State Says No Laws Were Broken
2
Jeffrey Epstein, a Billionaire Friend of Presidents Trump & Clinton, Arrested for Sex Trafficking
3
Ousted Honduran President Zelaya: The 2009 U.S.-Backed Coup Helped Cause Today’s Migrant Crisis
4
“Our Squad Is Big”: Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley Condemn Trump’s Racist Attack
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options