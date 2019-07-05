Independent Global News
Friday,
July 5, 2019
Thursday,
July 4, 2019
Wednesday,
July 3, 2019
Tuesday,
July 2, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jul 05, 2019
An Hour with Noam Chomsky on Fascism, Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change, Julian Assange & More
Story
Jul 04, 2019
“What to the Slave Is 4th of July?”: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass’s Historic Speech
Story
Jul 04, 2019
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Reparations Are Not Just About Slavery But Also Centuries of Theft & Racial Terror
Story
Jul 03, 2019
Border Agents Caught Posting Racist, Sexist Messages About Migrants &
AOC
in Secret Facebook Group
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jul 03, 2019
Ousted Honduran President Zelaya: U.S.-Backed Coup Destabilized My Nation Forcing Migrants to Flee
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2019
Japanese-American Activist: I Was Incarcerated During
WWII
. Jailing Migrant Kids Is an “Atrocity”
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2019
Japanese Americans Were Jailed at Ft. Sill During
WWII
. Now Trump Wants to Cage Migrant Kids There
Web Exclusive
Jun 26, 2019
Oregon Climate Bill Dies After Rogue
GOP
Lawmakers Flee Capitol with Support of Right-Wing Militias
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Fri, Jul 05, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Jul 05, 2019
An Hour with Noam Chomsky on Fascism, Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change, Julian Assange & More
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Thursday, July 04, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“What to the Slave Is 4th of July?”: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass’s Historic Speech
Danny Glover & Ta-Nehisi Coates Make the Case for Reparations at Historic Congressional Hearing
Ta-Nehisi Coates: Reparations Are Not Just About Slavery But Also Centuries of Theft & Racial Terror
Ta-Nehisi Coates: “Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be President”
Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Border Agents Caught Posting Racist, Sexist Messages About Migrants &
AOC
in Secret Facebook Group
Scott Warren of No More Deaths Faces Retrial for Providing Humanitarian Aid to Migrants in Arizona
Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“Her Days Are Numbered”: Calls Grow for Hong Kong Leader to Resign as Protesters Storm Legislature
New “Birther” Smear: Attacks on Kamala Harris Are Just the Latest in Trump Family’s Racist Record
Kamala Harris Says She Was a Progressive Prosecutor. Her Record Tells Another Story
