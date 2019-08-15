Independent Global News
Thursday,
August 15, 2019
Wednesday,
August 14, 2019
Tuesday,
August 13, 2019
Monday,
August 12, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Aug 15, 2019
Horror at
MCC
: “Gulag” Conditions at
NYC
Jail Were Known for Decades Before Jeffrey Epstein’s Death
Story
Aug 15, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein Is Dead. Civil Rights Lawyer Says Civil Charges Against His Estate Will Continue
Story
Aug 15, 2019
Child Victims Act: Hundreds File Suits as New York Extends Statute of Limitations on Sex Abuse Cases
Story
Aug 14, 2019
“Give Us Your Rich”: Immigration Reporter Says Trump Admin Is Changing “Wholesale” Who Gets into U.S.
Web Exclusive
Aug 15, 2019
New York Lawmakers Behind Child Victims Act Say It Will “Transform Trauma Into Real Action”
Web Exclusive
Aug 13, 2019
Ibram X. Kendi on Trump, Obama & Why “Internalized Racism Is the Real Black-on-Black Crime”
Web Exclusive
Aug 12, 2019
Nina Khrushcheva on Moscow Protests, Nuclear Tensions & How U.S. Media Creates Animosity Toward Russia
Web Exclusive
Aug 08, 2019
Behind the Lines: Shane Bauer Travels to Syria to Uncover America’s Role in the Syrian War
Hong Kong
Jeffrey Epstein
White Supremacy
Gun Control
Toni Morrison
Puerto Rico
Iran
Immigration
Climate Change
2020 Election
Thu, Aug 15, 2019
Thu, Aug 15, 2019
Horror at
MCC
: “Gulag” Conditions at
NYC
Jail Were Known for Decades Before Jeffrey Epstein’s Death
Jeffrey Epstein Is Dead. Civil Rights Lawyer Says Civil Charges Against His Estate Will Continue
Child Victims Act: Hundreds File Suits as New York Extends Statute of Limitations on Sex Abuse Cases
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
“Give Us Your Rich”: Immigration Reporter Says Trump Admin Is Changing “Wholesale” Who Gets into U.S.
“A Narco State Supported by the United States”: How Crime & Corruption in Honduras Fuel Migration
“River of Fire”: In New Memoir, Sister Helen Prejean Reflects on Decades of Fighting Executions
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
“Today the Lynch Mob Only Needs an Assault Rifle”: Ibram X. Kendi on White Supremacist Violence
Ibram X. Kendi: IQ Tests,
SAT
Scores and Other “Intelligence” Tests Propagate Racism
How to Be an Antiracist: Ibram X. Kendi on Why We Need to Fight Racism the Way We Fight Cancer
Monday, August 12, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein Is Dead, But Victims Call for Probes of His Sex Trafficking Ring to Continue
Hong Kong Grounds Flights as Mass Sit-in Shuts Down Airport After Weekend of Protests
“The Next Step Is the Kremlin”: Why Moscow Protests Have Putin’s Government Worried
1
ICE
Raids Targeted Company Whose Workers Won Discrimination Lawsuit
2
Angela Davis, Nikki Giovanni & Sonia Sanchez on the Crisis in America & the Death of Toni Morrison
3
Report: Sibling Killed by Dayton Shooter Was Transgender Man
4
Trump Supporter with Loaded Pistol, Knife Arrested Outside El Paso Immigrant Center
