Friday,
August 2, 2019
Thursday,
August 1, 2019
Wednesday,
July 31, 2019
Tuesday,
July 30, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Aug 02, 2019
“You’re Gonna Kill Me”: Bodycam Video Shows Dallas Officers Mocking Man as He Died Pinned to Ground
Story
Aug 02, 2019
Ex-Health Insurance Exec: Industry Is Using Decades-Old Scare Tactics to Fight Medicare for All
Story
Aug 02, 2019
Climate System “Getting Unhinged” as Massive Heat Wave Causes Record Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet
Story
Aug 01, 2019
Dolores Huerta & Cornel West Respond to Democratic Debate as Biden & Harris Face Harsh Scrutiny
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Aug 02, 2019
Climate Scientist Jason Box: “Our Economic System Is Crashing with Reality”
Web Exclusive
Jul 30, 2019
“Immigrant Beat” Band
MAKU
Soundsystem in Conversation & Performance on Democracy Now!
Web Exclusive
Jul 26, 2019
John Paul Stevens Left “Profound” Legacy Challenging Death Penalty, Gun Laws & Executive Power
Web Exclusive
Jul 25, 2019
Ash Sarkar: Boris Johnson Is Not Fit to Be British Prime Minister
Browse Web Exclusives
Fri, Aug 02, 2019
Daily Show
Fri, Aug 02, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“You’re Gonna Kill Me”: Bodycam Video Shows Dallas Officers Mocking Man as He Died Pinned to Ground
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Ex-Health Insurance Exec: Industry Is Using Decades-Old Scare Tactics to Fight Medicare for All
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Climate System “Getting Unhinged” as Massive Heat Wave Causes Record Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Thursday, August 01, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Dolores Huerta & Cornel West Respond to Democratic Debate as Biden & Harris Face Harsh Scrutiny
“You Owe Them an Apology”: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Kamala Harris on Her Record as California AG
“You’re Dipping into the Kool-Aid”: Booker Accuses Biden of Helping Drive Mass Incarceration
Dolores Huerta Accuses Biden of “Speaking Just Like a Republican” on Immigration
“It Wasn’t a Golden Age”: Cornel West Says Democrats Have to Reckon with Mixed Obama Legacy
Cornel West: Corporate Media’s Superficial Coverage Helped Create “Fascist Frankenstein Trump”
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Sanders & Warren Fight “Republican Talking Point” That Medicare for All Is About Reducing Coverage
Warren Denounces White Supremacy as Domestic Terrorism; Marianne Williamson Calls for Reparations
“We Don’t Want Another President Obama”: Activist Urges Democrats to Reframe Immigration Debate
Warren Backs “No First Use” Nuclear Policy as Buttigieg Calls for Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“The Brink of Political Revolution”: Puerto Rican Protests Continue Amid Political Uncertainty
Exterminating the Future: World Outcry Grows as Brazil Rapidly Expands Deforestation of Amazon
Four Immigrants Have Died at Stewart
ICE
Jail in Georgia. Advocates Want It Shut Down
Show Archive
