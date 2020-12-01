Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
December 1, 2020
Monday,
November 30, 2020
Friday,
November 27, 2020
Thursday,
November 26, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Dec 01, 2020
“Part of the Solution”: Meet the Black Doctor Who Joined a Vaccine Trial After Her Dad Died of
COVID
Story
Dec 01, 2020
Vaccine Ethics: Doctor Warns Against Paying People to Get
COVID
Vaccine as U.S. Preps Distribution
Story
Dec 01, 2020
World
AIDS
Day Is Grim Reminder of an Ongoing Epidemic, with 700,000 Dead from
HIV
/
AIDS
in 2019
Story
Nov 30, 2020
A Trap? Why Assassination of Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Could Tie Biden’s Hands in Future Talks
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 18, 2020
Native American Analyst: Our Voting Bloc Helped Flip Wisconsin Blue After It Voted for Trump in 2016
Web Exclusive
Nov 07, 2020
Biden & Harris Win 2020 Election; See the Latest Vote Count, State by State
Web Exclusive
Nov 07, 2020
Biden & Harris Win 2020 Election; See the Latest Vote Count, State by State
Web Exclusive
Nov 02, 2020
Remembering Veteran Middle East Correspondent Robert Fisk
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
Android App
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
2020 Election
Coronavirus
Climate Crisis
Iran
Supreme Court
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
Immigration
Israel & Palestine
Julian Assange
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Tue, Dec 01, 2020
Daily Show
Tue, Dec 01, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Part of the Solution”: Meet the Black Doctor Who Joined a Vaccine Trial After Her Dad Died of
COVID
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Vaccine Ethics: Doctor Warns Against Paying People to Get
COVID
Vaccine as U.S. Preps Distribution
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
World
AIDS
Day Is Grim Reminder of an Ongoing Epidemic, with 700,000 Dead from
HIV
/
AIDS
in 2019
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Monday, November 30, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
A Trap? Why Assassination of Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Could Tie Biden’s Hands in Future Talks
Firing Squads, Poison Gas, Electric Chair: Trump Moves to Expand Ways to Kill Prisoners
Trump Races to Kill Lisa Montgomery in First Federal Execution of a Woman in Almost 70 Years
The Lame-Duck Executioner: Trump Prepares to Execute Five Prisoners in Closing Days of Presidency
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Friday, November 27, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Four Days in Occupied Western Sahara — A Rare Look Inside Africa’s Last Colony as Ceasefire Ends
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
As
COVID
Devastates Native Communities, Indigenous Voters Played Key Role in Defeating Trump
Juan González: Mainstream Media Has Missed the Real Story About Latinx Voter Turnout
Bree Newsome & Prof. Eddie Glaude: The Black Lives Matter Movement Helped the Democrats Defeat Trump
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
The Lame-Duck Executioner: Trump Prepares to Execute Five Prisoners in Closing Days of Presidency
2
Trump Races to Kill Lisa Montgomery in First Federal Execution of a Woman in Almost 70 Years
3
Feminism Not Militarism: Medea Benjamin on the Movement to Oppose Michèle Flournoy as Pentagon Chief
4
Barbara Ransby & David Sirota Warn of Close Links Between Biden’s Cabinet Picks & Corporate Power
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options