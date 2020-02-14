Independent Global News
Fri, Feb 14, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
The Corporate Media Is Directly Profiting from Mike Bloomberg’s Rise as He Spends Fortune on TV Ads
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Detroit Overtaxed Residents by $600M, Causing Foreclosure Crisis. Residents Are Now Fighting Back.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Trump’s “Racist” Plan Would Legalize the Theft of Palestinian Land
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
One Billion Rising: Eve Ensler & Taína Asili Mark V-Day and Campaign to End Sexual Violence
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, February 13, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation