Dear Friend,

You count on Democracy Now! to stay focused on the stories that matter most. We count on you to support our independent journalism. This month, Democracy Now! is celebrating our 26th anniversary. Since our very first broadcast in 1996, Democracy Now! has refused to accept advertising income, corporate underwriting or government funding. Unlike the corporate networks, our reporting is funded by you, our global audience. Can you donate $5 or more right now to keep us going strong? Today a generous donor will DOUBLE your donation, making it twice as valuable to Democracy Now! Please do your part, and thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Mon, Feb 14, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
V-Day to Earth Day: How Women in 70+ Countries Are Rising to End Violence Against Women & Our Planet
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Climate & Punishment: How Incarcerated People Face Increasing Threat of Fires, Floods & Extreme Heat
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, February 11, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation