The U.S. has ordered nonessential diplomatic staff to leave Ukraine’s capital Kyiv amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Over a dozen countries have now called on citizens to leave Ukraine or have transferred official personnel out of Kyiv. The Biden administration says 130,000 Russian troops are massed along Ukraine’s border, and warned again Sunday that Russia could invade at any time. Russia continues to demand a halt to NATO’s eastward expansion. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, called for an urgent meeting with Russia to discuss the crisis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke with President Biden Sunday, repeated calls this weekend to avoid creating “panic” over the situation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “The best friend for enemies, that is panic in our country. And all this information that helps only for panic doesn’t help us.”

Thousands of demonstrators marched through Kyiv Saturday, with some rallygoers calling for peace while others urged Ukrainians to defend themselves against Russian aggression.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Kyiv today before heading to Moscow for more talks as Germany says the crisis has reached a “critical” point. This is Chancellor Scholz speaking Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “And that’s why it’s necessary to be clear, to say clearly that in the case of military aggression against Ukraine that endangers its territorial integrity and sovereignty will result in hard reactions and sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put into effect immediately, together with our allies in Europe and NATO.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will address the Munich Security Conference later this week to rally U.S. allies in Europe.