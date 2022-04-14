Independent Global News
Thu, Apr 14, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Subway Shooting Highlights NYC and Nation’s Failure to Address Growing Mental Health Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Swedish Peace Activist: Sweden and Finland Joining NATO Would Make the World Less Safe
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Russia Inflicts “Maximum Pain” as War Drags On, 11 Million Ukrainians Displaced
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, April 11, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation