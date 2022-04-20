Independent Global News
Thursday,
April 21, 2022
Wednesday,
April 20, 2022
Tuesday,
April 19, 2022
Monday,
April 18, 2022
Story
Apr 21, 2022
Ukrainian Historian Says Putin’s Invasion Is an Imperialist War Akin to U.S. Attack on Iraq
Story
Apr 21, 2022
Matrix of War: Russian Elites Unlikely to Split from Putin Despite War Losses & Western Sanctions
Story
Apr 21, 2022
As Russia Intensifies Attack on Ukraine’s Donbas, Volunteers Try to Help Civilians in Leveled Cities
Story
Apr 20, 2022
Security Deteriorates in Afghanistan as Two Bombs Kill Students in Kabul at Hazara Shiite Boys’ School
Apr 21, 2022
Apr 21, 2022
Update on Ukraine’s Donbas, Under Heavy Attack, & What a Peaceful Resolution Could Look Like
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
New Book Documents Role of U.N. & EU in Humanitarian Crisis for African Refugees Held in Libyan Prisons
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
We Need a Peace Settlement: Ukrainian Scholar Volodymyr Ishchenko on Russia’s Invasion
Mar 15, 2022
Mar 15, 2022
Mass Execution in Saudi Arabia as
MBS
Faces Khashoggi Murder Lawsuit & U.S. Keeps Backing War on Yemen
Wed, Apr 20, 2022
Daily Show
Wed, Apr 20, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Security Deteriorates in Afghanistan as Two Bombs Kill Students in Kabul at Hazara Shiite Boys’ School
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
U.S. Welcomes Ukrainians at Border, Uses Title 42 as “Political Tool” to Block Other Asylum Seekers
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Melissa Lucio Faces Texas Execution Despite Innocence Claims & Bipartisan Calls to Save Her Life
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
