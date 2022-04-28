Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Thursday,
April 28, 2022
Wednesday,
April 27, 2022
Tuesday,
April 26, 2022
Monday,
April 25, 2022
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 28, 2022
Harvard’s Legacy of Slavery: New Report Documents How It Profited, Then Tried to Erase Ties
Story
Apr 28, 2022
Free Brittney Griner: Calls Grow for Biden to Win
WNBA
Star’s Release from Russia After Prisoner Swap
Story
Apr 28, 2022
As Pentagon Chief Talks of “Weakening” Russia, Is U.S. Treating the Ukraine Conflict as a Proxy War?
Story
Apr 27, 2022
Juan González: In Surprise Move, Gorsuch Challenges U.S. Colonialism in
SCOTUS
Ruling on Puerto Rico
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 21, 2022
Update on Ukraine’s Donbas, Under Heavy Attack, & What a Peaceful Resolution Could Look Like
Web Exclusive
Mar 30, 2022
New Book Documents Role of U.N. & EU in Humanitarian Crisis for African Refugees Held in Libyan Prisons
Web Exclusive
Mar 23, 2022
We Need a Peace Settlement: Ukrainian Scholar Volodymyr Ishchenko on Russia’s Invasion
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2022
Mass Execution in Saudi Arabia as
MBS
Faces Khashoggi Murder Lawsuit & U.S. Keeps Backing War on Yemen
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
Android App
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Ukraine
Supreme Court
Women's Rights
Afghanistan
Climate Crisis
Coronavirus
Voting
Russia
Israel & Palestine
Black Lives Matter
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Daily Show
Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Harvard’s Legacy of Slavery: New Report Documents How It Profited, Then Tried to Erase Ties
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Free Brittney Griner: Calls Grow for Biden to Win
WNBA
Star’s Release from Russia After Prisoner Swap
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Pentagon Chief Talks of “Weakening” Russia, Is U.S. Treating the Ukraine Conflict as a Proxy War?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Juan González: In Surprise Move, Gorsuch Challenges U.S. Colonialism in
SCOTUS
Ruling on Puerto Rico
Can Biden Undo Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” Policy That Forced Asylum Seekers into Dangerous Conditions?
“Putin Is Bluffing”: Historian Alfred McCoy on How to End Ukraine War with Solutions Beyond Sanctions
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister on Immigration, U.S. Blockade & Why Cuba Hasn’t Denounced Russia
Elon Musk, the World’s Richest Man, Has Been an “Abusive” Bully on Twitter for Years. Now He Owns It
Free After 993 Days: Environmental Lawyer Steven Donziger on Leaving House Arrest & His Fight with Chevron
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Monday, April 25, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Macron Defeats Le Pen in French Election Amid “Tremendous Amount of Dissatisfaction” Among Voters
Florida Lawmaker Says Gerrymandered State Maps Are Part of Racist Strategy, “Not Just a Culture War”
Florida to Michigan to Missouri: Hear Speeches of Gay Legislators & Allies Fighting Anti-
LGBTQ
Bills
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Elon Musk, the World’s Richest Man, Has Been an “Abusive” Bully on Twitter for Years. Now He Owns It
2
Juan González: In Surprise Move, Gorsuch Challenges U.S. Colonialism in
SCOTUS
Ruling on Puerto Rico
3
Free After 993 Days: Environmental Lawyer Steven Donziger on Leaving House Arrest & His Fight with Chevron
4
Climate Activist Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court on Earth Day
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options