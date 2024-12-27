Hi there,

I believe that people who are concerned about the climate catastrophe, economic and racial justice and war and peace, are not a fringe minority, not even a silent majority, but the silenced majority—silenced by the corporate media. That's why we have to take the media back—especially now. But we can't do it without your support. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. With your contribution, we can continue to go to where the silence is, to bring you the voices of the silenced majority. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Fri, Dec 27, 2024
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Gideon Levy on Israel’s “Moral Blindness”: Gaza Babies Freeze; Strikes Kill Medical Workers, Reporters
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We’re Not for Sale”: Greenlandic Member of Danish Parliament Responds to Trump’s Vow to Buy Island
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Imperialist Fantasy: Historian Greg Grandin on Trump Threat to Retake Panama Canal, Invade Mexico
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Big Tech Backs Trump to Cut Taxes, Boost Crypto, Replace Workers with AI: Tech Investor Roger McNamee
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, December 26, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation