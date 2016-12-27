Modal close

Did Trump Team Offer Ambassadorships in Order to Lure Celebrities to Perform at Inauguration?

StoryDecember 27, 2016
Itay Hod

senior reporter for TheWrap, where he covers the intersection of politics and entertainment.

According to a report published in the entertainment publication TheWrap, Donald Trump’s team not only wanted major talent for the inauguration, they attempted to up the ante by trying to bring in talent bookers with access to A-listers. The incentive? Offers of government posts and ambassadorships. According to TheWrap, at least two talent bookers were offered posts. We speak to the journalist who broke the story, Itay Hod, senior reporter for TheWrap.

Please check back later for full transcript.

